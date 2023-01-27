Brain Power Wellness Reviews Staff Retreat in Nicaragua

Wellness company Brain Power Wellness hosted general managers of INVERCASA in Nicaragua for an end-of-the-year retreat this past 2022, December, providing participants insight on self-care, team building, and family life.

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --As Brain Power Wellness reviews the passing of another successful year, the holistic wellness organization highlights how it ended 2022 by hosting a staff retreat in Nicaragua. This retreat was a positive milestone for Brain Power Wellness as it was the company's first time leading a staff retreat with an international group of corporate managers.

Brain Power Wellness leader Rebecca Wheaton has been connected with Nicaragua since she was thirteen years of age. Since her training to become a leader, Wheaton has taught professionally and voluntarily to local schools and non-profit organizations in Managua. Her relationship with Nicaragua has opened the doors for Brain Power Wellness to further look into avenues to bring the tools and wisdom Brain Power Wellness shares with schools a step further to the corporate world. The wellness company has continued conversations with Grupo Invercasa's CO-CEO, Raul Amador, on this specific immersion goal.

INVERCASA, otherwise known as Grupo Invercasa, is authorized by the Superintendency of Banks and the Nicaraguan Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange. With a team of highly qualified professionals ready for action, INVERCASA strives to offer clients personalized financial advice and trust and complete discretion for security purposes.

Twenty of INVERCASA's general managers gathered in Nicaragua this past December 19th to participate in a Brain Power Wellness retreat for staff, guided by Brain Power Wellness leader Wheaton and her colleague Elizabeth Chavez.

"As BPW staff, we were graced with lively participation and positive engagement with this group of financial professionals. Despite having no prior knowledge of what to expect, the group took a deep dive into their own health and well-being and naturally made the important connection about how their inner work contributes to their stamina, focus, and joy in both their professional and personal life. It was a great joy to work with them," said Wheaton.

During the retreat, staff members of Grupo Invercasa engaged in various activities that fueled understanding around self-care, team-building, the importance of family, and developing professional and personal goals. All activities were in sync with the three Brain Power Wellness steps that structured the retreat: Step #1: Connect with Self, Step #2: Professional Team Connection, and Step #3: Family Connection.

To kick off the start of the retreat, INVERCASA team members shared their personal and professional goals. Brain Power Wellness leaders then introduced self-care techniques, showing how to use breathing, stretching, holding postures, and dancing to open up physical blockages and become aware of where the body is holding tension. Diverse team games followed, along with a discussion about parenting tips, and the retreat ended with practicing a variety of Brain Breaks.

Brain Power Wellness experienced such tremendous success with the retreat, along with overwhelmingly positive feedback, that the wellness organization plans to return to Nicaragua in the soon future to pursue more chances to continue to connect meaningfully with corporate staff.

Brain Power Wellness is a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments. Transforming partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training, Brain Power Wellness helps teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Since 2007, it has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools worldwide.

