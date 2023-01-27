James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

Organization known for championing the best food experiences in the U.S. lists 4 Utah locations, 7 chefs as potential winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America's food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.

"There's a culinary movement happening here in Utah," said Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism. "We are thrilled to see these talented Utah restaurants and bars recognized for their creativity and their commitment to outstanding food and drink."

Here are the Utah restaurants and chefs recognized by the James Beard Foundation as semifinalists across 23 categories:

Outstanding Restaurant: Hell's Backbone Grill & Farm ( Boulder, UT )

) Outstanding Bakery: Normal Ice Cream ( Salt Lake City, UT )

) Outstanding Hospitality: Manoli's ( Salt Lake City, UT )

) Outstanding Bar: Post Office Place ( Salt Lake City, UT )

) Best Chef, Mountain Region: Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew , SLC Eatery ( Salt Lake City, UT )

and , SLC Eatery ( ) Best Chef, Mountain Region: Andrew Fuller , Oquirrh ( Salt Lake City, UT )

, Oquirrh ( ) Best Chef, Mountain Region: Briar Handly, Handle ( Park City, UT )

) Best Chef, Mountain Region: Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim , The Angry Korean ( South Jordan, UT )

and , The Angry Korean ( ) Best Chef, Mountain Region: Ali Sabbah , Mazza ( Salt Lake City, UT )

The winners of the highly-celebrated awards will be honored at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, June 5.

For more dining inspiration, go to VisitUtah.com.

