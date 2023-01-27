Dye Sublimation Paper Market will value USD 922.3 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dye sublimation paper market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dye sublimation paper market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/dye-sublimation-paper-market/456/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, application, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global dye sublimation paper market are Jind Group Limited, C.A PAPER Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bro-Sis Inc., GetWin Industrial Co. Ltd., Hanrun Paper, V-Replica Sublimation Paper, Suzhou Guanhua Paper Factory, Surya Coats Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Fei Yue Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Feiyue Paper Industrial Co. Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide dye sublimation paper market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Digital printing using dye sublimation uses a heat press to transfer ink from paper onto a substrate. It uses ink-on-paper or sublimation inks to print graphics onto special transfer papers. As the global printing industry evolves, sublimation paper is experiencing a dynamic revolution. Dye sublimation printing can be used on polymer-treated materials like aluminium, plastic, glass, hardboard, and others. The fact that dye sublimation printing does not go through the liquid phase and that it is able to print more than once makes it regarded as eco-friendly. Growing customer demand for digital printing and customization is allowing manufacturers to offer a wide-ranging range of products at lower prices. As a result of technological advancements in printing equipment and machinery, the sublimation paper market is also able to deliver goods more quickly and in larger quantities. This will result in positive growth and development for the market in the future. As new players enter the market, market dynamics are expected to shift. Due to increasing demand for more efficient options, most companies focus on R&D as well as introducing new products with enhanced features. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the high cost of raw materials and rising environmental issues.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/456

Scope of Dye Sublimation Paper Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Jind Group Limited, C.A PAPER Co. Ltd., Shanghai Bro-Sis Inc., GetWin Industrial Co. Ltd., Hanrun Paper, V-Replica Sublimation Paper, Suzhou Guanhua Paper Factory, Surya Coats Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Fei Yue Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Feiyue Paper Industrial Co. Ltd. among others

Segmentation Analysis

With coating is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is without coating and with coating. The with coating segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As dye sublimation paper has numerous uses across a variety of industries, the market is growing faster than average. Additionally, dye sublimation technology is environmentally safe and is a versatile way of printing.

Household is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is advertising, household, clothing & textiles, and others. The household segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The range of dye-sublimation applications examined by the study includes those used for domestic reasons, including curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. Over the forecast period, residential constructions will likely increase the market under study by a significant amount, holding a sizable market share. Urbanization trends and rising disposable income is driving the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the global dye sublimation paper market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A rapidly expanding textile sector is driving the dye sublimation printing market in Asia-Pacific. As well as shorter fashion design lifespans and more rapid adaptability, new technology is developing, and the e-commerce sector is growing, all of these factors are helping the market.

Country Analysis

Germany's dye sublimation paper market size was valued at USD 55.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 86.28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

New and innovative products are being launched by manufacturers of sublimation paper to increase their market share. In addition to environmental concerns, printer compatibility, high-quality print, and affordable paper, manufacturers are also considering the demands of their customers when producing sublimation paper.

China's dye sublimation paper market size was valued at USD 59.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The dye sublimation paper market in the Asia Pacific remains the primary market for dye sublimation paper due to the substantial portion of its population who prefer clothing and textile products.

India's dye sublimation paper market size was valued at USD 45.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 71.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising R&D and technological innovations in the existing products are boosting the demand for dye sublimation paper in the country, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand from various end-users, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/456/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Portland Cement Market Size By Type (Blended, Portland, and Others), By Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Construction, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/portland-cement-market/463

High Temperature Insulation Wool Market Size By Type (Alkaline Earth Silicate Wool, Aluminum Silicate Wool, and Polycrystalline Wool), By Application (Industrial Furnaces, Heat Treatment Plants, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/high-temperature-insulation-wool-market/459

Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size By Product Type (Without Coating and With Coating), By Application (Advertising, Household, Clothing & Textiles, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dye-sublimation-paper-market/456

Ceramic Armor Market Size By Material (Ceramic Metal Composite, Alumina, Boron Carbide, SiC, and Others), By Application (Defense Armor, Body Armor, Marine Armor, and Aircraft Armor), By Platform (Civilians, Defense, and Homeland Security), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ceramic-armor-market/445

Polymer Resin Market Size By Type (Polystyrene, Polyvinylchloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Expandable Polystyrene, and Others), By Application (Construction, Medical, Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/polymer-resin-market/429

Metal Fabrication Market Size By Type (Welding, Cutting and Machining), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defence, Electronics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fabrication-market/426

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size By Product Type (Disposable and Durable), By End-User (Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/industrial-protective-clothing-market/418

Furan Resins Market Size By Type (Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Furfural Resin, Bran Ketone Resin, and Branone Formaldehyde Resin), By Application (Automobile, Paint & Coating, Adhesive & Sealant, Foundry, Plastic, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/furan-resins-market/408

Air & Gas Compressor Market Size By Type (Portable and Stationary), By Application (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Petrochemical and Chemical Industry, Power Sector, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/air-gas-compressor-market/406

Decorative Paints Market Size By Product Type (Solvent-Based Paints and Water-Based Paints), By Formulation (Distemper and Emulsion Based Paints), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030