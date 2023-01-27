Beast & Buckle Surpasses $100,000 in Gear Donations to Animal Rescues

Despite size, a small dog harness brand reached $100,000 in harness and leash donations to animal rescues in just under four years by making giving back the focus of its brand.

Rescues and animal shelters across the United States continue to be inundated with dogs in need of loving homes and, in many cases, serious medical care, but one company is doing its part to make sure these life-saving rescues have the resources they need to support their dogs.

South Carolina-based Beast & Buckle, a four-year-old company that makes premium dog harnesses and accessories, made giving back a core part of its brand from the very start. The company makes regular donations of harnesses and leashes to rescues, with the retail value of the gear donations recently surpassing $100,000.

"Every business focuses on important numbers, but, for us, the charitable impact stats are what matter most," said co-founder Stewart Anderson. "I'm extremely grateful to everyone in our community of customers and dog lovers that has supported us these last four years and helped us reach this milestone. I'm so proud of the impact we've had on our rescue partners, and each and every Beast & Buckle customer is a part of that."

In addition to donating harnesses and other needed products, Beast & Buckle also donates 5% of each sale on its website to rescues and other organizations that help animals.

Many of the rescue organizations the company supports focus on French bulldogs, a breed that is very popular but also expensive for rescues to take in and care for due to their susceptibility to serious medical conditions. One such organization is Short Noses and Friends United ("SNAFU") Rescue, a group focused on helping dogs in the midwest find loving homes.

"All you need is love, a dog and Beast & Buckle. The ongoing kindness, compassion and generosity for the rescue community is exceptional," said Angela O'Daniel, a member of SNAFU's board. "We are blessed to partner with a philanthropic company that donates items to ensure not only our rescue dogs but dogs all across the country are hugged by something new for their new leash on life!"

Anderson says that the company's next priority is reaching the $200,000 milestone as quickly as possible. "As long as there are dogs in need of adoption and rescues in need of resources, we're going to keep donating as many of our harnesses and leashes as possible. It took four years to reach this milestone, and we want to get to $200,000 in less than two."

Beast & Buckle is a veteran-owned brand that produces harnesses, leashes and other accessories for dogs that excel in both form and function. With multiple harness types and adorable designs available, Beast & Buckle has something for every dog who loves fun!

