Tané Announces First Close of Approximately $8 Million to Invest in Web3 Startups

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tané, a Web3 incubator based in Dubai, New York, and Tokyo, announces an approximately $8 million in financing today. Investors include DEEPCORE Inc., XTech Ventures Co. Ltd, DeNA Co. Ltd, B Dash Ventures Inc., and individual investors. Tané makes investments and business contributions to seed and early-stage Web3 startups and projects under the leadership of Managing Partner Ikuma Mutobe, a serial entrepreneur in Japan.

Some key features of the company include:

1: Contribution by experienced and proven builders

Tané members have extensive experience in entrepreneurship, finance, engineering, and business development. They also have a wide range of practical experience with Web3 projects, including developing Web3 services and tokenomics.

2: Active globally Dubai, New York, and Tokyo

Dubai, New York, and Tokyo are the bases of our core members. Tané will support Web3 projects attracting global attention from these three locations.

3: Focus Areas

Infrastructure (Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain), privacy, cross-chain solutions, security, consumer applications x tokenomics, DAO, NFT, Defi.

"Tané has a team of engineers and designers, led by a partner with experience in tokenomics design, and as a builder's incubator, is able to support Web3 projects from the beginning. Mr. Mutobe has not only expertise in the Web3 industry, but also experience in a wide range of areas, including major business companies, the financial industry, the startup industry, and entrepreneurial experience, and his multifaceted perspective and sense of balance are also strengths of the team," said Katsumasa Niki, President & CEO of DEEPCORE Inc.

Tomoko Namba, Founder and Executive Chairman of DeNA Co. Ltd, stated, "We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the development of the Web3 industry through Tané Labs, led by Mr. Mutobe and Mr. Oishi. The Web3 field can be controversial and see significant differences of opinion. As insiders in the global Web3 community, including Dubai and New York, the team at Tané Labs has a keen eye for the real thing, and we are looking forward to seeing them create new value."

Team members

Ikuma Mutobe

Ikuma is a Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Tané. He had been an entrepreneur since 2009 in the consumer internet space. Before being an entrepreneur, he was involved in investment and M&A at SoftBank and UBS Investment Bank. Involved in the Bitcoin community since 2014, actively investing and participating in DeFi, Blue-chip NFT and DAO.

Blog: https://tanelabs.com/articles/vnmlg3tx0f

Other members: https://xn--tan-dma.com/team

About Tané

Tané is an incubator specializing in the Web3 industry based in Dubai, New York, and Tokyo. Tané invests in and provides business support to seed and early-stage Web3, blockchain, and crypto-related startups and projects.

Website: tané.com

Portfolio: https://xn--tan-dma.com/portfolio

Twitter: twitter.com/tanelabs

Contact: https://tanelabs.com/contact

Contact Information:

Ikuma Mutobe

CEO

admin@tanelabs.com



