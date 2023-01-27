HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Hagens Berman urges Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Apr. 2, 2020 - Jan. 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 22, 2023

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Fate's widely touted April 2020 collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, pursuant to which Janssen and Fate agreed to collaborate to develop iPSC-derived CAR-NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Under this agreement, Fate received a $50 million up front payment and was eligible to receive up to $3 billion in various milestone payments and royalties.

According to the complaint, Defendants made materially misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Janssen agreement was less sustainable than Fate represented to investors; (2) accordingly, certain clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; and (3) as a result, Fate overstated the impact of the Janssen agreement on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability.

The truth emerged on Jan. 5, 2023, when Fate announced that it terminated the Janssen collaboration agreement after Fate declined Janssen's proposal to continue the agreement on revised terms. The company also said that all collaboration activities with Janssen will be wound down during Q1 2023 and that it is slashing its workforce from 545 (as of Sept. 30, 2022) to about 220 in Q1 2023.

This news resulted in a wave of analyst downgrades and drove the price of Fate Therapeutics shares down over 60% in a single day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Fate misled investors about the strength of- and prospects for- its work with Janssen," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

