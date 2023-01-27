5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Worth $17.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with 11.6% CAGR – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

The global 5G network and tower deployment market growth is fuelled by increase in adoption of 5G technology across industries, rise in government initiatives to promote the deployment of 5G and increase in network subscribers and adoption of smart phone.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends anf Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Small Cell, 5G Mobile Core Network, and Radio Access Network), Location (Ground Tower and Rooftop Tower), Frequency Band (Low Band, Medium Band, and High Band), and Small Cell Tower (Femto Cells, Pico Cells, and Micro Cells)”; the global 5G network and tower deployment market size is expected to grow from USD 9.21 billion in 2022 to USD 17.78 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013527





Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 9.21 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 17.78 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 208 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 92 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Location, Frequency Band, and Small Cell Tower





Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corp, CTI Towers Inc., Dish Network L.L.C., SBA Communications Corporation, CommScope Inc., Mavenir, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. are among the key 5G network and tower deployment market players profiled in this market study. Several other essential 5G network and tower deployment market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Nokia was awarded a five-year contract to provide 5G network infrastructure to Norwegian mobile operator Ice.

In 2022, Ericsson entered a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to supply 5G Standalone (5G SA) connectivity.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013527





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Growth

The COVID-19 crisis has drastically affected two huge markets in APAC—India and China. Though the pandemic has affected the economy, it did not impact the 5G developments extensively. The COVID-19 crisis has caused the authorities and local governments in many Asian countries to use 5G technology to fight against the spread of the disease. 5G has motivated them to bring new methods of conducting surveillance and patrol in public areas. 5G technology has opened up prospects for using drones.

In China, 5G-powered drones equipped with voice broadcast systems are installed to broadcast health warnings and operate aerial patrols in public areas. Similarly, in Malaysia, over 10 units of drones equipped with speakers and heat-sensing technology are installed to control and monitor the public to ensure contactless temperature screening of massive crowds.

Moreover, in China, schools have used 5G remote education, including Live Distance Education and Cloud Video Distance Education, to avoid mass gatherings of students and lower the spread of infections. Due to cloud capabilities and 5G bandwidth, the education sector in China has successfully worked on lowering the spread of the virus.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013527





5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Study: Regional Overview

North America has been the pioneer in the rapid adoption of new and advanced technologies over the years. The presence of multiple industries, continuous investment by market players in technological advancements, and the rise in demand for fast data transmission from commercial and residential broadband subscribers are propelling the requirement for 5G networks across the region, thereby boosting the growth of the 5G network and tower deployment market

The 5G network and tower deployment market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. Asia Pacific is an early adopter of 5G, with countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China seeming to be ahead in the 5G wave. Other countries, including India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Vietnam, appear to develop significantly.

South Korea, Australia, and China are the first in the world to launch commercial 5G services. For instance, South Korea deployed the first 5G network in April 2019 and is expected to have increased penetration of the technology, with almost 60% of mobile subscriptions in South Korea will be for 5G networks by 2025. Japan had been trialing 5G network technology since 2010 before launching a decade later. GSMA states that 5G will contribute significantly to the Asia Pacific economy by 2034, with key industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, utilities, retail, and financial services, and the public sector benefitting the most from the new technology for digital transformation, Industry 4.0, and enterprise 4.0. Due to the growing demand for 5G technology by various industries, earnings from 5G services in Asia Pacific will increase to US$ 8 billion (a 137% increase) in 2026 from US$ 106 million in 2021. Thus, 5G is vibrant in Asia Pacific, with many deployments planned for both emerging and mature markets. This is contributing to the 5G network and tower deployment market growth in Asia Pacific





Buy Premium Copy of 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013527





5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Study: Location Overview

Based on location, the 5G network and tower deployment market analysis is segmented into ground tower and rooftop tower. The ground tower segment dominated the 5G network and tower deployment market in 2022, whereas the rooftop tower segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 5G ground towers are telecommunication sites that are used to boost wireless signals at an increased speed than that of 4G. 5G operates in a high-frequency band of the wireless spectrum. Major companies such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia are working to ensure that the 5G tower radio gear features as multiple standards as possible while keeping it compact and lightweight. Operators have supported any measure that promotes investment in the 5G ground tower infrastructure, which is driving the market for the segment. For instance, in February 2022, the FAA, Verizon, and AT&T decided on procedures enabling additional towers to deliver 5G services. The introduction of additional 5G service in significant areas across the US will allow wireless operators to switch to more towers securely.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

5G Market - The global 5G market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.56 billion in 2020 to US$ 23.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 56.39% between 2020 and 2025.

5G Infrastructure Market - The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at US$ 963.74 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 64.8% from 2022 to 2028.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market - The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from US$ 425.26 million in 2021 to US$ 90,563.22 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 85.2% between 2022 and 2028.

5G Antenna Market - 5G antennas are also referred to as digital antenna arrays, adaptive array antennas, or multiple antennas.

5G Services Market - "Global 5G Services Market Analysis To 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

5G in Defense Market - 5G technology provides higher network speed and lower latency, thereby increasing the implementation of 5G in defense sector.

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Small Cells are short-range, low power transmission systems that cover a small geographic area. Small cells are used 5G to tackle several challenges, such as high data speed, reliability, and other latency specifications.

Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market - Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) is referred to as voice services via the fifth generation of mobile networking technologies.

5G enterprise Market - 5G (short for 5th Generation) is a term for specific advanced wireless systems.5G technology utilizes a higher-frequency band of the wireless spectrum which allows data to be transferred more rapidly than the lower-frequency band dedicated to 4G.

5G Industrial IoT Market - 5G is the latest trend adopted rapidly in order to improve connectivity. The combination of IoT and 5G technology will help to overcome all the obstacles in various industries.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: