LEOTEK to Restore Safety to Memphis Streets for Drivers and Pedestrians

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEOTEK Electronics USA LLC, a leading manufacturer of LED streetlights, announced its involvement with the City of Memphis streetlight improvement project. LEOTEK's LED streetlights were chosen for this conversion project based on its reputation of delivering safety, performance, reliability, and value to cities worldwide.

In 2022, the city of Memphis saw a staggering 78 pedestrian deaths. Many Memphis drivers attribute these accidents to lack of visibility on the city streets and roadways. Citizens have also raised concerns over public safety and increased crime in neighborhoods where streetlights are out. Improved illumination is the first step in providing safety and security to the community. In August, Mayor Strickland stated: "Improved lighting improves safety in every neighborhood in Memphis. With these new lights, no longer will criminals have a safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness. People will feel safer on their streets."

For pedestrians and drivers, the LED lighting project will provide much-needed visibility for safety at intersections and provide families with a sense of security at night. The beauty of the high-pressure sodium (HPS) to LED streetlight conversion project has two significant benefits. First, the project will essentially pay for itself from the electrical cost savings over the life of the program. Second, the city took one step closer in becoming greener by reducing greenhouse gas and its carbon footprint. A city the size of Memphis should save about 55% or more on electricity and reduce greenhouse emissions by more than 26,000 metric tons per year.

Ewing Liu, Vice President of Sales for LEOTEK, states, "We have aided major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle with their conversion to LED streetlights, and now we are pleased to add Memphis to that growing list. With over 3 million LEOTEK streetlights installed, we are on a mission to provide safety, cost savings and energy efficiency for more sustainable cities around the world. We are proud that LEOTEK streetlights, shipped from our production facility in San Jose, CA, have already started to be installed in the Memphis community."

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK is a leading global manufacturer of LED street, roadway, area and traffic signal lighting products. LEOTEK streetlights are installed in over 3 million applications worldwide. LEOTEK traffic signal modules are installed in over 30% of America's intersections, including over 14 million modules installed in North America and over 18 million traffic signals worldwide. LEOTEK is committed to developing innovative new lighting products and solutions that are reliable, long-lasting, and energy efficient. The factory and headquarters are located in San Jose, CA.

