EP Resolution: Political Parties Denounce Blatant Interference in Morocco's Internal Affairs

MOROCCO, January 27 - Moroccan political parties have denounced the resolution adopted by the European Parliament (EP) against Morocco, calling it a blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.

Thus, the Party of the Renaissance and Virtue expressed its strong condemnation of the content of the resolution of the European Parliament which constitutes a blatant interference in Morocco's internal affairs.

This European resolution reveals a clear opportunism towards international and regional issues and a narrow-minded vision seeking an outlet for Europe's internal crises, the party said, stressing that the harassment exercised by some European and regional parties against the Kingdom is a desperate attempt to undermine its achievements on the diplomatic front.

The party affirms that Morocco is and will remain a pioneer in the consecration of transitional justice and that its experience in the field of human rights is a model in laying the foundations of political stability and social peace with boldness and objectivity, calling on all political and civil forces and all components of the Moroccan people to be vigilant in order to thwart the maneuvers designed to undermine the unity, sovereignty, security and stability of the Kingdom.

The Shura and Istiqlal Party also denounced this drift of the European Parliament against Morocco and its judiciary, saying that the Kingdom today does not tolerate any transgression of its sovereignty from any party, nor any attack on its institutions which are a red line for Moroccans.

Within the framework of the national unanimity rejecting any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom, it reaffirms its constant mobilization behind His Majesty King Mohammed VI, commends the wise policy of the Sovereign to allow Morocco to occupy its rightful place among nations and reiterates its readiness to face any attempt to tarnish the image of the country or to undermine its supreme interests.

The Moroccan Green Party has expressed its deep dismay at the double standards applied to Morocco, which is working to defend the independence of its decisions, its choices and its strategic interests in a difficult international situation and a threatening regional environment.

MAP:27 January 2023