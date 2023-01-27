Security Robots Market to Hit 18.5% of CAGR by 2028 – Driven by Rising Penetration of Automation Techniques | The Insight Partners

The global security robots market demand is influenced by rising security concerns, procurement of robots for commercial and civil areas and the increasing penetration of automation techniques.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners; “ Security Robots Market Size, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends, Size, Share and Global Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and Unmanned Ground Vehicles), End-use (Spying, Explosive Detection, Firefighting, Demining, Rescue Operations, and Others), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Commercial, Military, IT, and Others), and Geography”; the global security robots market share is expected to grow from USD 31 billion in 2021 to reach USD 75 billion by 2028; it is expected to register at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000417





Growing Use of Robots in Commercial and Civilian Settings to Drive Global Security Robots Market

The growing use of robots in commercial and civilian settings is helping to drive the growth of the security robots market by increasing the demand for these systems. Robots can be used in commercial settings such as shopping centers, malls, and corporate buildings for security and surveillance purposes. They can patrol the premises, monitor activity, and detect potential security breaches. In addition, robots can be used in civilian settings such as residential areas and public spaces to enhance security and provide peace of mind to residents and visitors.

Moreover, using robots in commercial and civilian settings can help to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations by providing continuous monitoring and reducing the need for human intervention. They can also help to reduce costs by automating certain security tasks and providing added benefits such as remote monitoring and reporting capabilities. All these factors contribute to the growth of the security robots market.





Global Security Robots Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 31 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 75 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, End-use, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Security Robots Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aerovironment, Inc., Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, Knightscope, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corp., Qinetiq Group PLC, Recon Robotics, and Thales SA among the key players operating in the security robots market. These companies have a widespread presence worldwide, which provides lucrative opportunities to serve a large number of customers and expand the market.





Global Security Robots Market: Key Insights

The security robots market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for security and surveillance in various end-use industries such as military, defense, transportation, and commercial sectors. The growing adoption of security robots in commercial and civil areas is also expected to drive market growth.

The market is noticing an upsurge in autonomous robots equipped with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, and cameras, which can improve the accuracy and efficiency of security and surveillance operations. The increasing use of drones for security and surveillance is also expected to drive market growth.

The security robots market is driven by various applications such as border security, critical infrastructure protection, and public safety and security. Border security is expected to be the largest application segment due to the increasing focus on border security in various countries. The use of security robots for border security can improve efficiency and reduce human error, which is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, security robots can be used in critical infrastructure protection such as power plants, oil and gas facilities, and airports to enhance the security and monitor the access points. The increasing demand for public safety and security, as well as the growth of smart cities, is also expected to boost the demand for security robots in the public safety and security application segment.





Security Robots Market: Segmental Overview

The global security robots market is segmented into product type, end-use, and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned ground vehicles. Based on end-use, the security robots market is categorized into spying, explosive detection, firefighting, demining, rescue operations, and others. Based on vertical, the security robots market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, commercial, military, IT, and others.

Based on vertical, the manufacturing segment held the substantial share in the market. The manufacturing segment is a significant growth driver in the security robots market. The use of robots in manufacturing plants and factories can help to improve security and surveillance operations. Robots can patrol the premises and monitor activity, detect potential security breaches, and provide remote monitoring capabilities. They can also access hard-to-reach areas, providing additional surveillance coverage.

Furthermore, using robots in manufacturing plants and factories can also help improve efficiency and productivity by automating certain tasks such as monitoring and reporting. Additionally, robots can provide added benefits such as reducing the need for human intervention, increasing worker safety and security, and reducing costs. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for security robots in the manufacturing segment, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the security robots market.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Security Robots Market Growth Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000417









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

LED Lighting Market - The global LED lighting market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Biometric System Market - The global biometric system market size is expected to grow from US$ 43 billion in 2021 to US$ 85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Precision Agriculture Market – The global precision agriculture market size is expected to grow from US$ 9.02 billion in 2021 to US$ 19.72 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Air Purifier Market - The global air purifier market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.97 billion in 2021 to US$ 26.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2028.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market - The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from US$ 425.26 million in 2021 to US$ 90,563.22 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 85.2% between 2022 and 2028.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: