Poultry Keeping Machinery Market will worth USD 6.91 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Poultry-Keeping Machinery Market Size By Type (Climate Control System, Feeding Device, and Hatchery), By Application (Feeding Duck, Feeding Chicken, Feeding Geese, and Others), Type of Machinery (Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering, Incubator Equipment, Drinking and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the poultry-keeping machinery market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the poultry-keeping machinery market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global poultry-keeping machinery market are Petersime NV, Jansen Poultry Equipment, Lebensmitteltechnik Anlagenbau GmbH, Vencomatic Group, Big Dutchman International GmbH, TEXHA PA LLC, Valco Companies, Inc., Hartmann and HAMEX-GROUP. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide poultry-keeping machinery market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Poultry keeping is the practise of raising domesticated birds including chickens, ducks, and geese. These birds are kept with the goal of providing humans with fresh meat and eggs. The equipment used in poultry keeping, which includes systems for drinking, monitoring, and feeding poultry, is a crucial part of the poultry setup. Due to the increasing automation of this equipment, manufacturers of farm and agricultural equipment are under pressure to offer cutting-edge and innovative product offers. Manufacturers of farm and agricultural equipment have made significant investments in R&D to develop unique, patentable technology that enable them differentiate themselves from rivals in the market. Additionally, manufacturers of poultry equipment are focusing more on increasing yield. This ensures that basic consumables like chicken, eggs, etc. may be offered at a competitive pricing margin. As the demand for animal protein has grown, poultry meat has developed into a more affordable and widely available form of protein. People will probably continue to favour poultry meat over alternatives like beef and hog as a result. Due to its low price and high protein content, poultry meat will continue to be in great demand, which will drive the growth of the market for poultry-keeping equipment.

Scope of poultry-keeping machinery market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Petersime NV, Jansen Poultry Equipment, Lebensmitteltechnik Anlagenbau GmbH, Vencomatic Group, Big Dutchman International GmbH, TEXHA PA LLC, Valco Companies, Inc., Hartmann and HAMEX-GROUP. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The feeding device segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is a climate control system, feeding device, and hatchery. The feeding device segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A piece of machinery used to feed chicken, duck, or geese is known as a feeding device. A chicken feeder, as one example, automatically feeds chickens. The meal pan has a handle that can be tucked under the chicken cage for carrying when necessary and has a maximum weight capacity of 25 pounds. Due to their durability and ease of cleaning, metal or plastic feeders reduce the risk of bacterial, viral, or parasite contamination (easy to wash).

The feeding geese segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is feeding duck, feeding chicken, feeding geese, and others. The feeding geese segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because it is designed to meet the needs of feeding geese, the market for poultry-keeping equipment offers an efficient approach for poultry farmers. Geese are one of the most difficult birds to produce because of their high nutritional requirements for calcium and protein. Without the correct nutrients that its feeders offer, they risk getting sick and losing. Equipment for maintaining poultry helps provide these animals with the right amount of food and temperature.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the poultry-keeping machinery include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to continue to be a lucrative market for manufacturers and distributors of battery cages and equipment for harvesting and slaughtering broilers due to the rising production and consumption of these items. Battery cage sales are rising in the region as local poultry farmers become more informed about modern technology and its benefits.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's poultry-keeping machinery market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030.Major equipment producers are collaborating with educational and technological institutions to develop cutting-edge products and technologies. For instance, Vencomatic Group participated in a meeting with researchers from multiple universities in Germany in August 2016 to discuss potential challenges the North American poultry sector may face.

China

China’s poultry-keeping machinery market size was valued at USD 0.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.As household income rises, dietary preferences alter, and consumer preferences shift toward value-added meals, it is projected that China's requirement for poultry farm equipment would expand. In China, the production of livestock accounts for a sizeable portion of all agricultural output. Due to the increasing adoption of technology for poultry farm equipment and the introduction of new rivals with innovative products, the use of poultry-keeping machinery is relatively widespread in China.

India

India's poultry-keeping machinery market size was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. The adoption of poultry-keeping equipment for various duties like drinking, feeding, and vibration monitoring systems is causing the regional market to grow more quickly. These techniques are used to boost productivity while lowering avian mortality.

Covid-19 Impact

Furthermore, the growth of the poultry-keeping machinery market is mainly driven by the increase usage in restaurants.

