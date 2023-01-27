Pacific Financial Corp Earns Record $4.7 Million, or $0.45 per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share
/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, a 62% increase compared to $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, and a 122% increase compared to $2.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Third and fourth quarter results include zero provision for loan losses while fourth quarter of 2021 included the recapture of provision for loan losses of $150,000. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased 14% to $10.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Annual 2022 results included zero provision for loan losses while annual 2021 results included a recapture of $3.7 million to the provision for loan losses. All results are unaudited.
The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on January 25, 2023. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.
“We are very pleased with our results, achieving record quarterly net income for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter earnings benefited from higher yields on interest earning assets as well as solid loan growth. Our loan portfolio increased 3%, or 12% on annualized basis, during the fourth quarter and excluding PPP, loans increased 6% from a year ago,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our strong financial results during the second half of 2022 reflect a significantly higher level of net interest income, solid growth in the loan and investment portfolios, disciplined overhead cost management, solid capital levels, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics. The increased net interest income, in large part reflects higher yields on interest earning assets, and more than offsets a decline in mortgage banking income. As we begin a new year we will continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet with strong capital and liquidity positions and as well as on growing our loan portfolio in a cautious and disciplined manner."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net interest income increased 19% to $12.9 million from the third quarter of 2022 and increased 47% compared to $8.8 million from the like quarter a year ago.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 70 basis points to 4.12% compared to 3.42% from the preceding quarter and expanded 133 basis points from 2.79% in the like quarter a year ago.
- Gross loans balances increased 3% or $19.2 million to $640.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $621.5 from the preceding quarter end.
- Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.41%, compared to 0.86% for the preceding quarter and 0.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Core deposits declined by $70.2 million to $1.13 billion, compared to $1.20 billion from the third quarter 2022, with core deposits representing 96% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 43% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.
- Sustained strong asset quality with low levels of nonperforming assets with nonperforming assets declining 9% to $899,000, at December 31, 2022 compared to three months earlier, and decreased by 37% from a year ago.
- Tangible book value per common share increased to $8.62, compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2022 and decreased from $10.03 at December 31, 2021.
- Strong capital with capital ratios exceeding regulatory well-capitalized guidelines with a leverage ratio at 9.4% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.1% as of December 31, 2022.
Income Statement Review
Net interest income increased 19% to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and grew 47% from $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $40.9 million, compared to $35.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. “Rising market interest rates continued to have a positive impact on earnings as yields on loans, interest-earning cash and investments increased resulting in an improved net interest margin,” said Carla Tucker, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.
Net interest margin (“NIM”), increased to 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2022, and 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning asset yield, was 4.25% for the current quarter, compared to 3.51% for the preceding quarter and 2.87% for the like quarter in 2021. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates and higher yields on investment purchases. Average loan yields excluding PPP loans, for the current quarter increased 37 basis points to 5.17% compared to the preceding quarter of 4.80%, and increased 72 basis points from 4.45% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Yields on investment securities also increased during the quarter to 2.81% compared to 2.33% and 1.65% for the third quarter 2022, the fourth quarter 2021, respectively. During 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 425 basis points. These increases had a positive impact on earning asset yields, including yields on interest-earning bank deposits. Yields on interest-bearing bank deposits increased 141 basis points to 3.72% for the current quarter compared to 2.31% for the preceding quarter and increased 356 basis points from 0.16% from the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the NIM increased 29 basis points to 3.29% compared to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 0.14% for the current quarter, compared to 0.10% for the preceding quarter and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily a result of the increase in TRUPS borrowing costs. For the year, the Bank’s total cost of funds decreased from 0.11% to 0.10% compared to the prior year.
Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $7.2 million, compared to $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to the decline in gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue. Gain-on-sale of loans decreased $168,000 for the current quarter to $97,000 compared to $265,000 for the third quarter of 2022, and declined $1.4 million from $1.5 million for the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2022, gain on sale of loans decreased $8.0 million compared to the 2021. In addition, on a year-over-year comparison, 2021 results included an unexpected bank-owned life insurance event of $875,000 recorded into income. Service charges on deposits increased 12% from a year earlier with the increase primarily related to increased overdraft charges.
Noninterest expense was $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense declined 14% to $35.0 million compared to $40.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease from the linked quarter and prior year like-quarter and for the year-ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year-ended December 31, 2021 is primarily the result of decreases in lower variable commissions on mortgage banking due to the decline in loan originations during those time periods. In addition, an annual basis, professional service, communication, state and local taxes, and FDIC and state assessments as well as other miscellaneous expense declined.
Federal and Oregon state income tax expense was $1.1 million for the current quarter, and $705,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 19.3% and 19.5%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and tax credits.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Assets declined 5% to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022 and remained relatively unchanged compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $74.0 million decrease in deposits during the current quarter.
Investment Securities increased 10% to $286.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $261.3 million at September 30, 2022, and grew 22% from $233.9 million at December 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased $103.6 million in investments at an average yield of 3.25%. These purchases along with the adjustments in yield for floating rate securities increased the average portfolio yield to 2.81% for the current quarter compared to 2.33% for the linked quarter and 1.65% for the like quarter a year ago. The average adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.9 at December 31, 2022.
Gross loans balances increased 3% or $19.2 million during the quarter to $640.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $621.5 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 2% or $11.0 million from $629.8 million a year earlier. Residential loans increased 4% to $82.7 million at quarter end compared to the preceding quarter and increased 23% from a year ago with a combination of organic growth and the purchase of $10 million in residential mortgage loans located within, or adjacent to our current markets. Residential loans represented 13% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate both owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied increased 3% respectively and represented 48% combined of gross loans at year end 2022. Within the consumer loan category, loans to finance luxury and classic cars were $60.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $57.6 million at September 30, 2022 and $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. “We are pleased with the level of loan growth during the second half of 2022. This loan growth was a result of strong loan production during the entire year and the abatement of higher levels of pre-payments in the last half of the year. This combined with ongoing strength in our loan pipeline and continued business development activity by our commercial team provides momentum as we head into the new year,” stated Walker Evans, Executive Vice-President and Chief Lending Officer.
Credit Quality remained strong with nonperforming assets declining 9% to $899,000, or 0.07% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $989,000, or 0.07% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and decreasing 37% from $1.4 million, or 0.11%, at December 31, 2021. Balances related to non-impaired loans, graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, decreased to $26.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $31.5 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased from $32.8 million at December 31, 2021. These outstanding asset quality metrics reflect the company’s commitment to underwriting loans in a disciplined and conservative manner.
“We are very pleased that our asset quality metrics have remained strong amid the ongoing uncertain economic environment, which is a testament to our steadfast focus on underwriting and borrowers’ ability to effectively navigate through the various operating challenges, including high levels of inflation, adverse labor market conditions, and continuing supply chain issues,” said Dan Kuenzi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Credit Officer. “We continue to experience low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, and we did not repossess any parcels of other real estate throughout 2022.”
The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) remained flat at $8.2 million, or 1.29% of gross loans (excluding PPP) at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million, or 1.33% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, and $8.3 million, or 1.32%, at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs declined to $13,000 for the current quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $33,000 for the third quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $80,000 for the for the fourth quarter 2021. There was no loan loss provision booked for the third or fourth quarters of 2022, compared to a recapture of $150,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. There was no provision for loan losses for 2022, compared to a recapture of $3.7 million during for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Total Deposits decreased to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.25 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.18 billion at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined 6% from September 30, 2022 and increased 3% from a year ago and represented 43% of total deposits. Core deposits were 96% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 95% at December 31, 2021. Term deposits represented only 4% of total deposits at quarter end compared to 5% at December 31, 2021.
Shareholder’s Equity was $103.2 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 5% from $98.3 million at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 12% from $117.6 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to net income of $4.7 million and a $1.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income from unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by the payment of cash dividends during the quarter. The decrease from December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due net income of $10.9 million and a $20.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income from unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio and the payment of cash dividends during the year.
Tangible book value per common share increased 6% to $8.62 at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.16 at September 30, 2022 and decreased 14% from $10.03 at December 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 6.9% at December 31, 2022, an increase of 0.7% compared to 6.2% at September 30, 2022 and declined from 8.0% at December 31, 2021. Regulatory capital ratios of both the company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 9.4% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.1% as of December 31, 2022.
|Balance Sheet Overview
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Assets:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|18,673
|$
|19,904
|$
|(1,231
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|18,528
|$
|145
|1
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|299,813
|411,330
|(111,517
|)
|-27
|%
|320,207
|(20,394
|)
|-6
|%
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|50,881
|(50,881
|)
|-100
|%
|Investment securities
|286,409
|261,264
|25,145
|10
|%
|233,859
|52,550
|22
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|700
|(700
|)
|-100
|%
|6,104
|(6,104
|)
|-100
|%
|Loans, net of deferred fees
|639,958
|620,850
|19,108
|3
|%
|628,333
|11,625
|2
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,236
|)
|(8,249
|)
|13
|0
|%
|(8,297
|)
|61
|-1
|%
|Net loans
|631,722
|612,601
|19,121
|3
|%
|620,036
|11,686
|2
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast
|Bankers' Bank stock, at cost
|2,583
|2,583
|-
|0
|%
|2,416
|167
|7
|%
|Other assets
|67,003
|66,891
|112
|0
|%
|67,935
|(932
|)
|-1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,306,203
|$
|1,375,273
|$
|(69,070
|)
|-5
|%
|$
|1,319,966
|$
|(13,763
|)
|-1
|%
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Total deposits
|$
|1,180,362
|$
|1,254,323
|$
|(73,961
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|1,178,940
|$
|1,422
|0
|%
|Borrowings
|13,403
|13,403
|-
|0
|%
|13,806
|(403
|)
|-3
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|9,276
|9,267
|9
|0
|%
|9,578
|(302
|)
|-3
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|103,162
|98,280
|4,882
|5
|%
|117,642
|(14,480
|)
|-12
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,306,203
|$
|1,375,273
|$
|(69,070
|)
|-5
|%
|$
|1,319,966
|$
|(13,763
|)
|-1
|%
|Common Shares Outstanding
|10,414,276
|10,395,110
|19,166
|0
|%
|10,388,267
|26,009
|0
|%
|Book value per common share (1)
|$
|9.91
|$
|9.45
|$
|0.46
|5
|%
|$
|11.32
|$
|(1.41
|)
|-12
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|$
|8.62
|$
|8.16
|$
|0.46
|6
|%
|$
|10.03
|$
|(1.41
|)
|-14
|%
|Gross loans to deposits ratio
|54.2
|%
|49.5
|%
|4.7
|%
|53.3
|%
|0.9
|%
|(1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|(2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|Income Statement Overview
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|13,352
|$
|11,177
|$
|2,175
|19
|%
|$
|9,040
|$
|4,312
|48
|%
|Interest expense
|417
|298
|119
|40
|%
|259
|158
|61
|%
|Net interest income
|12,935
|10,879
|2,056
|19
|%
|8,781
|4,154
|47
|%
|Loan loss provision
|-
|-
|-
|100
|%
|(150
|)
|150
|-100
|%
|Noninterest income
|1,559
|1,692
|(133
|)
|-8
|%
|2,998
|(1,439
|)
|-48
|%
|Noninterest expense
|8,648
|8,950
|(302
|)
|-3
|%
|9,325
|(677
|)
|-7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|5,846
|3,621
|2,225
|61
|%
|2,604
|3,242
|125
|%
|Income tax expense
|1,129
|705
|424
|60
|%
|483
|646
|134
|%
|Net Income
|$
|4,717
|$
|2,916
|$
|1,801
|62
|%
|$
|2,121
|$
|2,596
|122
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - basic
|10,407,967
|10,393,705
|14,262
|0
|%
|10,385,414
|22,553
|0
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|10,426,346
|10,423,404
|2,942
|0
|%
|10,412,013
|14,333
|0
|%
|Income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.17
|61
|%
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.25
|125
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.17
|61
|%
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.25
|125
|%
|Effective tax rate
|19.3
|%
|19.5
|%
|-0.2
|%
|18.5
|%
|0.8
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|42,152
|$
|37,159
|$
|4,993
|13
|%
|Interest expense
|1,206
|1,254
|(48
|)
|-4
|%
|Net interest income
|40,946
|35,905
|5,041
|14
|%
|Loan loss provision
|-
|(3,650
|)
|3,650
|-100
|%
|Noninterest income
|7,227
|16,729
|(9,502
|)
|-57
|%
|Noninterest expense
|34,974
|40,702
|(5,728
|)
|-14
|%
|Income before income taxes
|13,199
|15,582
|(2,383
|)
|-15
|%
|Income tax expense
|2,311
|2,885
|(574
|)
|-20
|%
|Net Income
|$
|10,888
|$
|12,697
|$
|(1,809
|)
|-14
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - basic
|10,396,268
|10,412,845
|(16,577
|)
|0
|%
|Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|10,423,301
|10,441,415
|(18,114
|)
|0
|%
|Income per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.22
|$
|(0.17
|)
|-14
|%
|Diluted
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.22
|$
|(0.18
|)
|-15
|%
|Effective tax rate
|17.5
|%
|18.5
|%
|-1.0
|%
|Noninterest Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Service charges on deposits
|$
|404
|$
|415
|$
|(11
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|387
|$
|17
|4
|%
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|97
|265
|(168
|)
|-63
|%
|1,469
|(1,372
|)
|-93
|%
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|161
|167
|(6
|)
|-4
|%
|129
|32
|25
|%
|Other noninterest income
|Fee income
|903
|841
|62
|7
|%
|1,007
|(104
|)
|-10
|%
|Other
|(6
|)
|4
|(10
|)
|-250
|%
|6
|(12
|)
|-200
|%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|1,559
|$
|1,692
|$
|(133
|)
|-8
|%
|$
|2,998
|$
|(1,439
|)
|-48
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Service charges on deposits
|$
|1,621
|$
|1,446
|$
|175
|12
|%
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|1,406
|9,448
|(8,042
|)
|-85
|%
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|682
|1,384
|(702
|)
|-51
|%
|Other noninterest income
|Fee income
|3,518
|4,383
|(865
|)
|-20
|%
|Other
|-
|68
|(68
|)
|-100
|%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|7,227
|$
|16,729
|$
|(9,502
|)
|-57
|%
|Noninterest Expense
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|5,432
|$
|5,792
|$
|(360
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|6,057
|$
|(625
|)
|-10
|%
|Occupancy
|509
|489
|20
|4
|%
|483
|26
|5
|%
|Equipment
|296
|289
|7
|2
|%
|295
|1
|0
|%
|Data processing
|881
|881
|-
|0
|%
|813
|68
|8
|%
|Professional services
|158
|154
|4
|3
|%
|171
|(13
|)
|-8
|%
|State and local taxes
|197
|176
|21
|12
|%
|197
|-
|0
|%
|FDIC and State assessments
|107
|93
|14
|15
|%
|174
|(67
|)
|-39
|%
|Other noninterest expense:
|Director fees
|68
|62
|6
|10
|%
|69
|(1
|)
|-1
|%
|Communication
|61
|60
|1
|2
|%
|75
|(14
|)
|-19
|%
|Advertising
|(31
|)
|95
|(126
|)
|-133
|%
|22
|(53
|)
|-241
|%
|Professional liability insurance
|68
|67
|1
|1
|%
|59
|9
|15
|%
|Amortization
|48
|45
|3
|7
|%
|41
|7
|17
|%
|Other
|854
|747
|107
|14
|%
|869
|(15
|)
|-2
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|8,648
|$
|8,950
|$
|(302
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|9,325
|$
|(677
|)
|-7
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|22,401
|$
|27,114
|$
|(4,713
|)
|-17
|%
|Occupancy
|2,023
|1,978
|45
|2
|%
|Equipment
|1,184
|1,244
|(60
|)
|-5
|%
|Data processing
|3,506
|3,288
|218
|7
|%
|Professional services
|709
|952
|(243
|)
|-26
|%
|State and local taxes
|693
|858
|(165
|)
|-19
|%
|FDIC and State assessments
|402
|462
|(60
|)
|-13
|%
|Other noninterest expense:
|Director fees
|279
|303
|(24
|)
|-8
|%
|Communication
|256
|288
|(32
|)
|-11
|%
|Advertising
|207
|141
|66
|47
|%
|Professional liability insurance
|257
|238
|19
|8
|%
|Amortization
|185
|304
|(119
|)
|-39
|%
|Other
|2,872
|3,532
|(660
|)
|-19
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|34,974
|$
|40,702
|$
|(5,728
|)
|-14
|%
|Financial Performance Overview
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|Change
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets, annualized
|1.41
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.55
|0.63
|%
|0.78
|Return on average equity, annualized
|18.70
|%
|11.13
|%
|7.57
|7.16
|%
|11.54
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|59.67
|%
|71.20
|%
|(11.53
|)
|79.17
|%
|(19.50
|)
|(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Change
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets, annualized
|0.82
|%
|1.00
|%
|(0.18
|)
|Return on average equity, annualized
|10.24
|%
|10.85
|%
|(0.61
|)
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|72.60
|%
|77.33
|%
|(4.73
|)
|(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
LIQUIDITY
|Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|% of Total
|Sep 30, 2022
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|18,673
|3
|%
|$
|19,904
|4
|%
|$
|(1,231
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|18,528
|3
|%
|$
|145
|1
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|295,563
|49
|%
|407,580
|57
|%
|(112,017
|)
|-27
|%
|316,957
|51
|%
|(21,394
|)
|-7
|%
|Other interest earning deposits
|4,250
|1
|%
|3,750
|1
|%
|500
|13
|%
|3,250
|1
|%
|1,000
|31
|%
|Federal funds sold
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|50,881
|8
|%
|(50,881
|)
|-100
|%
|Total
|318,486
|53
|%
|431,234
|62
|%
|(112,748
|)
|-26
|%
|389,616
|63
|%
|(71,130
|)
|-18
|%
|Investment securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|103,330
|17
|%
|78,741
|11
|%
|24,589
|31
|%
|79,614
|13
|%
|23,716
|30
|%
|Mortgage backed securities
|32,801
|5
|%
|33,415
|5
|%
|(614
|)
|-2
|%
|20,612
|3
|%
|12,189
|59
|%
|U.S. Government and agency securities
|83,889
|14
|%
|84,028
|13
|%
|(139
|)
|0
|%
|59,164
|9
|%
|24,725
|42
|%
|Municipal securities
|64,277
|11
|%
|62,986
|9
|%
|1,291
|2
|%
|72,335
|12
|%
|(8,058
|)
|-11
|%
|Corporate debt securities
|1,999
|0
|%
|1,995
|0
|%
|4
|0
|%
|2,010
|0
|%
|(11
|)
|-1
|%
|Equity securities
|113
|0
|%
|99
|0
|%
|14
|14
|%
|124
|0
|%
|(11
|)
|-9
|%
|Total
|286,409
|47
|%
|261,264
|38
|%
|25,145
|10
|%
|233,859
|37
|%
|52,550
|22
|%
|Total cash equivalents and investment securities
|$
|604,895
|100
|%
|$
|692,498
|100
|%
|$
|(87,603
|)
|-13
|%
|$
|623,475
|100
|%
|$
|(18,580
|)
|-3
|%
|Total cash equivalents and investment securities
|as a percent of total assets
|46
|%
|50
|%
|47
|%
LOANS
|Loans by Category
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|% of Gross Loans
|Sep 30, 2022
|% of Gross Loans
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|% of Gross Loans
|$ Change
|% Change
|Commercial:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial and agricultural
|$
|75,705
|12
|%
|$
|73,788
|12
|%
|$
|1,917
|3
|%
|$
|85,309
|14
|%
|$
|(9,604
|)
|-11
|%
|PPP
|515
|0
|%
|553
|0
|%
|(38
|)
|-7
|%
|25,081
|4
|%
|(24,566
|)
|-98
|%
|Real estate:
|Construction and development
|37,287
|6
|%
|35,500
|6
|%
|1,787
|5
|%
|28,318
|3
|%
|8,969
|32
|%
|Residential 1-4 family
|82,653
|13
|%
|79,497
|13
|%
|3,156
|4
|%
|67,393
|11
|%
|15,260
|23
|%
|Multi-family
|41,122
|6
|%
|41,473
|7
|%
|(351
|)
|-1
|%
|39,854
|6
|%
|1,268
|3
|%
|Commercial real estate -- owner occupied
|154,380
|24
|%
|150,598
|24
|%
|3,782
|3
|%
|154,901
|25
|%
|(521
|)
|0
|%
|Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied
|153,707
|24
|%
|149,627
|24
|%
|4,080
|3
|%
|148,730
|24
|%
|4,977
|3
|%
|Farmland
|26,935
|4
|%
|25,140
|4
|%
|1,795
|7
|%
|23,905
|4
|%
|3,030
|13
|%
|Consumer
|68,412
|11
|%
|65,365
|10
|%
|3,047
|5
|%
|56,269
|9
|%
|12,143
|22
|%
|Gross Loans
|640,716
|100
|%
|621,541
|100
|%
|19,175
|3
|%
|629,760
|100
|%
|10,956
|2
|%
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(8,236
|)
|(8,249
|)
|13
|(8,297
|)
|61
|Less: deferred fees
|(758
|)
|(691
|)
|(67
|)
|(1,427
|)
|669
|Net loans
|$
|631,722
|$
|612,601
|$
|19,121
|$
|620,036
|$
|11,686
|Loan Concentration
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|% of Risk Based Capital
|Sep 30, 2022
|% of Risk Based Capital
|Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|% of Risk Based Capital
|Change
|Commercial:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial and agricultural
|$
|75,705
|58
|%
|$
|73,788
|58
|%
|0
|%
|$
|85,309
|69
|%
|-11
|%
|PPP
|515
|0
|%
|553
|0
|%
|0
|%
|25,081
|20
|%
|-20
|%
|Real estate:
|Construction and development
|37,287
|29
|%
|35,500
|28
|%
|1
|%
|28,318
|23
|%
|6
|%
|Residential 1-4 family
|82,653
|64
|%
|79,497
|63
|%
|1
|%
|67,393
|54
|%
|10
|%
|Multi-family
|41,122
|32
|%
|41,473
|33
|%
|-1
|%
|39,854
|32
|%
|0
|%
|Commercial real estate -- owner occupied
|154,380
|119
|%
|150,598
|119
|%
|0
|%
|154,901
|125
|%
|-6
|%
|Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied
|153,707
|119
|%
|149,627
|118
|%
|1
|%
|148,730
|120
|%
|-1
|%
|Farmland
|26,935
|21
|%
|25,140
|20
|%
|1
|%
|23,905
|19
|%
|2
|%
|Consumer
|68,412
|53
|%
|65,365
|52
|%
|1
|%
|56,269
|45
|%
|8
|%
|Gross Loans
|$
|640,716
|$
|621,541
|$
|629,760
|Regulatory Commercial Real Estate
|$
|229,592
|177
|%
|$
|224,100
|177
|%
|0
|%
|$
|214,910
|173
|%
|4
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital*
|$
|129,551
|$
|126,526
|$
|124,235
|*Bank of the Pacific
DEPOSITS
|Deposits by Category
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|% of Total
|Sep 30, 2022
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|253,272
|20
|%
|$
|268,874
|20
|%
|$
|(15,602
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|242,789
|21
|%
|$
|10,483
|4
|%
|Money market
|195,814
|17
|%
|208,486
|17
|%
|(12,672
|)
|-6
|%
|210,343
|17
|%
|(14,529
|)
|-7
|%
|Savings
|174,887
|15
|%
|184,229
|15
|%
|(9,342
|)
|-5
|%
|174,929
|15
|%
|(42
|)
|0
|%
|Time deposits (CDs)
|48,754
|4
|%
|52,550
|4
|%
|(3,796
|)
|-7
|%
|58,724
|5
|%
|(9,970
|)
|-17
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|672,727
|57
|%
|714,139
|57
|%
|(41,412
|)
|-6
|%
|686,785
|58
|%
|(14,058
|)
|-2
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand
|507,635
|43
|%
|540,184
|43
|%
|(32,549
|)
|-6
|%
|492,155
|42
|%
|15,480
|3
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,180,362
|100
|%
|$
|1,254,323
|100
|%
|$
|(73,961
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|1,178,940
|100
|%
|$
|1,422
|0
|%
The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.
|Capital Measures
|(unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|Change
|Well
Capitalized
Under Prompt
Correction
Action
Regulations
|Pacific Financial Corporation
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|17.1
|%
|17.4
|%
|(0.3
|)
|17.6
|%
|(0.5
|)
|N/A
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|16.0
|%
|16.2
|%
|(0.2
|)
|16.4
|%
|(0.4
|)
|N/A
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|14.3
|%
|14.4
|%
|(0.1
|)
|14.6
|%
|(0.3
|)
|N/A
|Leverage ratio
|9.4
|%
|8.7
|%
|0.7
|8.8
|%
|0.6
|N/A
|Tangible common equity ratio
|6.9
|%
|6.2
|%
|0.7
|8.0
|%
|(1.1
|)
|N/A
|Bank of the Pacific
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|17.0
|%
|17.3
|%
|(0.3
|)
|17.6
|%
|(0.6
|)
|10.5
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|15.9
|%
|16.2
|%
|(0.3
|)
|16.4
|%
|(0.5
|)
|8.5
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|15.9
|%
|16.2
|%
|(0.3
|)
|16.4
|%
|(0.5
|)
|7.0
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.1
|%
|8.8
|%
|0.3
|8.8
|%
|0.3
|7.5
|%
The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.
|Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|(Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Average Balances
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans
|$
|629,976
|$
|610,146
|$
|19,830
|3
|%
|$
|653,908
|$
|(23,932
|)
|-4
|%
|Gross loans without PPP
|$
|629,439
|$
|609,587
|$
|19,852
|3
|%
|$
|617,857
|$
|11,582
|2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|$
|898
|$
|1,448
|$
|(550
|)
|-38
|%
|$
|12,142
|$
|(11,244
|)
|-93
|%
|Investment securities
|$
|270,416
|$
|274,773
|$
|(4,357
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|232,083
|$
|38,333
|17
|%
|Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|$
|352,628
|$
|387,437
|$
|(34,809
|)
|-9
|%
|$
|363,643
|$
|(11,015
|)
|-3
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,253,918
|$
|1,273,804
|$
|(19,886
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|1,261,776
|$
|(7,858
|)
|-1
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|521,133
|$
|521,119
|$
|14
|0
|%
|$
|501,686
|$
|19,447
|4
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|684,377
|$
|702,476
|$
|(18,099
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|685,789
|$
|(1,412
|)
|0
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,205,510
|$
|1,223,595
|$
|(18,085
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|1,187,475
|$
|18,035
|2
|%
|Borrowings
|$
|13,403
|$
|13,451
|$
|(48
|)
|0
|%
|$
|13,819
|$
|(416
|)
|-3
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|697,780
|$
|715,927
|$
|(18,147
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|699,608
|$
|(1,828
|)
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|$
|100,076
|$
|103,945
|$
|(3,869
|)
|-4
|%
|$
|117,600
|$
|(17,524
|)
|-15
|%
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|Change
|Yield on average gross loans (1)
|5.18
|%
|4.80
|%
|0.38
|4.82
|%
|0.36
|Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1)
|5.17
|%
|4.80
|%
|0.37
|4.45
|%
|0.72
|Yield on average investment securities (1)
|2.81
|%
|2.33
|%
|0.48
|1.65
|%
|1.16
|Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|3.72
|%
|2.31
|%
|1.41
|0.16
|%
|3.56
|Cost of average interest bearing deposits
|0.14
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.05
|0.12
|%
|0.02
|Cost of average borrowings
|5.42
|%
|3.86
|%
|1.56
|1.69
|%
|3.73
|Cost of average total deposits and borrowings
|0.14
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|0.09
|%
|0.05
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|4.25
|%
|3.51
|%
|0.74
|2.87
|%
|1.38
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|0.24
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.08
|0.15
|%
|0.09
|Net interest spread
|4.01
|%
|3.35
|%
|0.66
|2.72
|%
|1.29
|Net interest spread without PPP
|4.01
|%
|3.35
|%
|0.66
|2.48
|%
|1.53
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.12
|%
|3.42
|%
|0.70
|2.79
|%
|1.33
|Net interest margin without PPP (1)
|4.12
|%
|3.42
|%
|0.70
|2.55
|%
|1.57
|(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Average Balances
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans
|$
|617,220
|$
|689,265
|$
|(72,045
|)
|-10
|%
|Gross loans without PPP
|$
|612,025
|$
|616,488
|$
|(4,463
|)
|-1
|%
|Loans held for sale
|$
|2,135
|$
|22,673
|$
|(20,538
|)
|-91
|%
|Investment securities
|$
|261,843
|$
|174,120
|$
|87,723
|50
|%
|Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|$
|376,166
|$
|321,287
|$
|54,879
|17
|%
|Interest-earning assets
|$
|1,257,364
|$
|1,207,345
|$
|50,019
|4
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|508,102
|$
|449,853
|$
|58,249
|13
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|693,719
|$
|680,832
|$
|12,887
|2
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,201,821
|$
|1,130,685
|$
|71,136
|6
|%
|Borrowings
|$
|13,591
|$
|13,873
|$
|(282
|)
|-2
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|707,310
|$
|694,705
|$
|12,605
|2
|%
|Total Equity
|$
|106,352
|$
|116,972
|$
|(10,620
|)
|-9
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Change
|Net Interest Margin
|Yield on average gross loans (1)
|4.87
|%
|4.81
|%
|0.06
|Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1)
|4.76
|%
|4.56
|%
|0.20
|Yield on average investment securities (1)
|2.22
|%
|1.95
|%
|0.27
|Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks
|1.74
|%
|0.14
|%
|1.60
|Cost of average interest bearing deposits
|0.11
|%
|0.15
|%
|(0.04
|)
|Cost of average borrowings
|3.41
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.66
|Cost of average total deposits and borrowings
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|(0.01
|)
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|3.38
|%
|3.11
|%
|0.27
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|(0.01
|)
|Net interest spread
|3.21
|%
|2.93
|%
|0.28
|Net interest spread without PPP
|3.15
|%
|2.68
|%
|0.47
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.29
|%
|3.00
|%
|0.29
|Net interest margin without PPP (1)
|3.22
|%
|2.75
|%
|0.47
|(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
|Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period
|$
|2,814
|$
|7,100
|$
|(4,286
|)
|-60
|%
|$
|8,785
|$
|(5,971
|)
|-68
|%
|Addition of previously classified pass graded loans
|272
|365
|(93
|)
|-25
|%
|363
|(91
|)
|-25
|%
|Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status
|(85
|)
|(4,536
|)
|4,451
|-98
|%
|-
|(85
|)
|-100
|%
|Moved to nonaccrual
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(117
|)
|(115
|)
|(2
|)
|2
|%
|(168
|)
|51
|-30
|%
|Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period
|$
|2,884
|$
|2,814
|$
|70
|2
|%
|$
|8,980
|$
|(6,096
|)
|-68
|%
|Impaired
|2,452
|2,499
|(47
|)
|-2
|%
|2,854
|(402
|)
|-14
|%
|Total adversely classified loans¹
|$
|5,336
|$
|5,313
|$
|23
|0
|%
|$
|11,834
|$
|(6,498
|)
|-55
|%
|Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired
|$
|26,408
|$
|31,452
|$
|(5,044
|)
|-16
|%
|$
|32,848
|$
|(6,440
|)
|-20
|%
|Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees)
|$
|640,716
|$
|621,541
|$
|19,175
|3
|%
|$
|629,760
|$
|10,956
|2
|%
|Adversely classified loans to gross loans
|0.83
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.88
|%
|Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP
|0.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.96
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|8,236
|$
|8,249
|$
|(13
|)
|0
|%
|$
|8,297
|$
|(61
|)
|-1
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans
|154.35
|%
|155.26
|%
|70.11
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans
|335.89
|%
|330.09
|%
|290.71
|%
|Adversely classified loans to total assets
|0.41
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.90
|%
|Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2
|0.08
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status
|0.08
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may
|jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard
|classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.
|2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing
|Nonperforming Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period
|$
|899
|$
|1,240
|$
|(341
|)
|-28
|%
|$
|1,800
|$
|(901
|)
|-50
|%
|Transfer to performing loans
|-
|(334
|)
|334
|-100
|%
|(113
|)
|113
|-100
|%
|Addition of nonaccrual loans
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Moved to other assets owned
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(30
|)
|(7
|)
|(23
|)
|329
|%
|(466
|)
|436
|-94
|%
|Charge-offs, net
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period
|$
|869
|$
|899
|$
|(30
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|1,221
|$
|(352
|)
|-29
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|30
|90
|(60
|)
|-67
|%
|200
|(170
|)
|-85
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|899
|$
|989
|$
|(90
|)
|-9
|%
|$
|1,421
|$
|(522
|)
|-37
|%
|Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,614
|$
|(14
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|1,531
|$
|69
|5
|%
|Transfer to nonaccrual loans
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Addition of restructured performing loans
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|109
|(109
|)
|-100
|%
|Principal payments, net
|(16
|)
|(14
|)
|(2
|)
|14
|%
|(7
|)
|(9
|)
|129
|%
|Charge-offs, net
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total restructured performing loans, end of period
|$
|1,584
|$
|1,600
|$
|(16
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|1,633
|$
|(49
|)
|-3
|%
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|0
|%
|$
|-
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.19
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.20
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans outstanding at end of period
|$
|640,716
|$
|621,541
|$
|19,175
|3
|%
|$
|629,760
|$
|10,956
|2
|%
|Average loans outstanding, gross
|$
|629,976
|$
|610,146
|$
|19,830
|3
|%
|$
|653,908
|$
|(23,932
|)
|-4
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|$
|8,249
|$
|8,282
|$
|(33
|)
|0
|%
|$
|8,527
|$
|(278
|)
|-3
|%
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Consumer
|(14
|)
|(34
|)
|20
|-59
|%
|(81
|)
|67
|-83
|%
|Total charge-offs
|(14
|)
|(34
|)
|20
|-59
|%
|(81
|)
|67
|-83
|%
|Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Consumer
|1
|1
|-
|0
|%
|1
|-
|0
|%
|Total recoveries
|1
|1
|-
|0
|%
|1
|-
|0
|%
|Net recoveries/(charge-offs)
|(13
|)
|(33
|)
|20
|-61
|%
|(80
|)
|67
|-84
|%
|Provision (benefit) to income
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|(150
|)
|150
|-100
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|8,236
|$
|8,249
|$
|(13
|)
|0
|%
|$
|8,297
|$
|(61
|)
|-1
|%
|Ratio of net loans charged-off to average
|gross loans outstanding, annualized
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Ratio of net loans charged-off to average
|gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Ratio of allowance for loan losses to
|gross loans outstanding
|1.29
|%
|1.33
|%
|-0.04
|%
|1.32
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Ratio of allowance for loan losses to
|gross loans without PPP outstanding
|1.29
|%
|1.33
|%
|-0.04
|%
|1.37
|%
|-0.08
|%
|For the Twelve Months Ended,
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross loans outstanding at end of period
|$
|640,716
|$
|629,760
|$
|10,956
|2
|%
|Average loans outstanding, gross
|$
|617,220
|$
|689,265
|$
|(72,045
|)
|-10
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|$
|8,297
|$
|12,068
|$
|(3,771
|)
|-31
|%
|Commercial
|-
|(34
|)
|34
|-100
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Consumer
|(90
|)
|(196
|)
|106
|-54
|%
|Total charge-offs
|(90
|)
|(230
|)
|140
|-61
|%
|Commercial
|-
|42
|(42
|)
|-100
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Residential Real Estate
|-
|49
|(49
|)
|-100
|%
|Consumer
|29
|18
|11
|61
|%
|Total recoveries
|29
|109
|(80
|)
|-73
|%
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|(61
|)
|(121
|)
|60
|-50
|%
|Provision (benefit) to income
|-
|(3,650
|)
|3,650
|-100
|%
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|8,236
|$
|8,297
|$
|(61
|)
|-1
|%
|Ratio of net loans charged-off to average