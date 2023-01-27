Hali Marsocci Joins Lucas, Macyszyn & Dyer Law Firm in Tarpon Springs, Florida

As a seasoned attorney, Hali Marsocci brings years of experience to Lucas, Macyszyn & Dyer Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law offices of Lucas, Macyszyn & Dyer are pleased to welcome Ms. Hali Marsocci, Esq., to their team of experienced legal professionals. Hali's expertise in wrongful death cases and serious personal injury matters is immensely valuable to the firm. With over a decade of legal experience, her contributions as a hardworking and compassionate trial lawyer and personal injury attorney have led to many notable achievements.

While attending law school, Hali worked as a law clerk for the Office of the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Fort Pierce, Florida, and the Guardian Ad Litem Program in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. During this time, she received several nationally recognized awards, including Pro Bono Honors for completing over 200 pro bono hours.

She completed legal studies and earned her Juris Doctorate from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, Florida, and her Bachelor of Business Administration from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Before joining Lucas, Macyszyn, & Dyer, Ms. Marsocci served as a personal injury lawyer at a premier law firm in West Palm Beach, handling complex cases at a local and national level. She also served as a certified legal intern for the Office of State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit in Palatka, Florida, handling misdemeanor and felony cases. Through these experiences, Hali has become known as a knowledgeable attorney and a true legal powerhouse. In addition to her professional practice, Ms. Marsocci also serves as a member of several leading organizations.

Ms. Marsocci's memberships and associations include:

American Association for Justice, Member

Florida Justice Association, Member

Palm Beach County Justice Association, Member

Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Palm Beach County, Committee Chair

A Strong Voice in the Community

Hali is passionate about community advocacy, supporting women in the legal profession, and seeking justice on a daily basis. She is the founder of the National Trial Lawyer's Women's Leadership Forum which seeks to empower women in law to advocate for not only their clients but also each other. Ms. Marsocci is also a founding member of The League, a women-led legal coalition, secretary of the Florida Justice Association's Women's Caucus, and an executive board member of the National Trial Lawyer's Top 40 Under 40. Hali served as the organization's president in 2022, making her the second female president.

Through these initiatives in orchestration and guidance, Ms. Marsocci continuously works toward fostering connections within the legal sphere and building foundations for strong client-attorney relationships.

As a seasoned attorney, Hali Marsocci's practice area focuses include traumatic brain injury cases, serious auto accidents, DUI-related accidents, and structural collapse cases. Her glowing reviews from clients will attest to her skills as a compassionate advocate.

