Anti-corruption: take part in investigation contest on local health expenditure in Ukraine

The expert organisation StateWatch invites regional journalists, investigators and activists in Ukraine to take part in an EU-supported information competition on local spending of budgetary and international funds aimed at rebuilding the country’s healthcare system.

To participate in the competition you have to fill in an application form and submit an analytical or investigative material in text or video format, published in the regional media or on the websites of public organisations during the period from May 2022 to January 2023. The material must be written by the competitor.

On 7 February, the organisers will announce seven winners who will receive a cash prize of UAH 4,000 each.

The deadline for applications is 31 January.

Find out more

Press release