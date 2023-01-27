Youth Dialogue on Internet Governance looking for young people from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine

The Youth Dialogue on Internet Governance (YOUthDIG), supported by the European Commission, is looking for 30 young people from all over Europe (member states at the Council of Europe) to participate in a pre-event . The programme will prepare young people (ages 18-30) who are interested about topics related to the Internet to become active participants in the European Dialogue on Internet Governance (EuroDIG).

During YOUthDIG you will learn about Internet Governance, discuss and exchange ideas with experienced internet policy practitioners and experience peer-to-peer learning and networking with youth residing in Europe. You will be actively involved by developing policy messages that you will be presenting at EuroDIG but also the global IGF.

The event will be composed of an online phase with virtual meetings and the physical event. The YOUthDIG in person meeting will be held from 16 – 19 June followed by EuroDIG on 19 – 21 June, both in Tampere, Finland.

YOUthDIG is held in English.

The deadline for applications is 10 February.

Find out more

Press release