European Union and Armenia hold their first Political and Security Dialogue

The first high-level EU-Armenia Political and Security Dialogue took place on 26 January 2023 in Yerevan.

The parties reviewed key security issues for the EU, Armenia and the wider region, in particular challenges to European security, as well as issues related to the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the growing humanitarian concerns related to the obstruction of free movement in the Lachin corridor.

“The first ever EU-Armenia Political and Security Dialogue launched today demonstrates our mutual interest in enhancing cooperation on foreign and security policy issues, and readiness to work together for the benefit of peace, security and stability, especially in the current challenging international context marked by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” said European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora.

He reminded that the EU recently established a civilian EU Mission in Armenia, which aims to increase stability on the ground.

“Armenia looks forward to strong cooperation with the EU Mission in Armenia in monitoring the international borders of Armenia,” said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan. “Armenia values all mediation and facilitation activities aimed at building peace and security, which is essential to ensure the territorial integrity of Armenia, the rights and security of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Meetings of the EU-Armenia Political and Security Dialogue will be held regularly, in principle on a yearly basis.

Find out more

Press release