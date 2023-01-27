BioZen Limited Announces New and Developing Partnership with Syneos Health
Collaboration leverages the Syneos One product development and commercial capabilities to support BioZen’s novel platform and is expected to expand over time
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)
BioZen is delighted to partner with Syneos Health whose first mover participation in BioZen’s accelerated drug development program is a testament to the our pioneering approach to endocrine disorders”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioZen Limited, a biotech company focussed on endocrine-related disorders, and Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a newly developing partnership to help bring to market therapeutics for large, unmet medical needs.
“BioZen is delighted to partner with Syneos Health whose first mover participation in BioZen’s accelerated drug development program is a testament to the our pioneering approach to endocrine disorders. BioZen is fortunate to be able to take full advantage of the Syneos One capabilities and, given the breadth and depth of the team’s expertise, we could think of no better partner” said Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our collaboration with BioZen demonstrates Syneos Health’s ability to work across the full biotech spectrum, from early phase to small and midsized companies, to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions across the entire product development, from clinical development through launch,” said Lee Taurman, EVP, Global Head, Syneos One, Syneos Health.
“We’re excited to work with BioZen and support them in bringing new and innovative therapies that improve outcomes for patients.”
Syneos One® solutions are unique in the market and can reduce program risk and optimize product development timelines, while maximizing return on investment. Specifically, Syneos One covers the full clinical development, medical affairs and commercial continuum. It provides small to mid-sized customers with an economic alternative to divesting, out-licensing, or co-promoting assets, and offers large biopharmaceutical customers further opportunity to reduce their fixed-cost infrastructure and can be an alternative approach to developing and promoting non-core and established assets.
This relationship crystalises a pre-existing relationship and responds to increasing demand for full life cycle solutions that accelerate development and improve outcomes. The collaboration leverages BioZen’s proprietary hormone modulation platform along with the Syneos One team, and Syneos Health’s insights-driven product development model, to capture, analyse, and predict patient, payer and prescriber behaviours to accelerate the translation of innovative treatments from bench to bedside.
The partnership between the two companies is expected to expand by further leveraging the Syneos One product development team of experts and full commercial capabilities to support BioZen’s growth plan.
About BioZen
BioZen® is a UK-based biotech company focussed on developing treatments to transform the lives of individuals with endocrine disorders. The company seeks to address gynecomastia first, a disorder that affects half of adolescent boys, with a median duration of two years and for which there is no currently approved medical treatment. Critically, it causes anxiety, depression, disordered eating, body dissatisfaction and reduced self-esteem, regardless of disorder severity.
Gynecomastia is also a common side-effect of anti-androgen therapies used to treat prostate cancer, that affects 1-in-8 men globally. Corrective surgery is the only approved intervention and is the single largest cosmetic procedure undertaken by men in the US and globally. BioZen's solution is a novel combination of two therapeutics that cooperate to target different points along the biological pathway. As both components are well-characterised pre-clinically, BioZen expects to proceed promptly to phase 1b/2a clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.biozen.uk.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. Syneos Health lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities. The company brings together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviours and market dynamics. Together Syneos Health share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment. To learn more about how Syneos Health is Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.
