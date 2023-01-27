Investor Opportunity to Meet Forum Energy Metals Management at The VRIC & PDAC Convention

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. FMC FDCFF ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) this coming week and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Annual Convention this March in Toronto.

Forum's President & CEO, Richard Mazur and newly appointed Vice President, Exploration, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be in attendance to answer questions on its:

Uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan,

Newly acquired uranium project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, a geological environment comparable to the Athabasca for high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits, and

Critical Minerals portfolio of Copper, Nickel, and Cobalt projects.

Details are provided below.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. FMC FDCFF is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

