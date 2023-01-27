Playgon Attending ICE-London February 7-9, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. DEAL PLGNF 7CR ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it will be attending ICE-London February 7-9th, the Global Gaming Hub for all B2B industry experts. ICE-London continues to be unrivaled as the leading gaming technology event for business growth, development, and networking with over 35,000 worldwide attendees and in excess of 650 exhibitors.

This premier global gaming event is the backbone for network opportunities in online gaming. This annual event has been the Company's most successful conference in showcasing its iGaming software solutions, including its proprietary Live Dealer games. Playgon looks forward to the upcoming gaming conference, the worlds largest and most comprehensible collaboration of product and Casino operators from across the globe.

With over $1B in bets wagered on our software in the past 13 months and surpassing 100,000 bets per day, the anticipated industry recognition and acceptance of our mobile live dealer product (VegasLounge™) has the Company excited for its growth potential for 2023 and beyond.

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games, said, "We look forward to meeting Industry at ICE-London face to face post COVID and the potential licensing opportunities and strategic partnerships that may get consummated."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's intention to complete a second tranche closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators ( www.sedar.com ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents Playgon's current expectations. Playgon disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except if required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152682