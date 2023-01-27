Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,346 in the last 365 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results.  

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 6891136.  A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources").  An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, March 9, 2023, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 6891136.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301732194.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

You just read:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.