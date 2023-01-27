Submit Release
Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems BLDP BLDP will hold a conference call on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' BLDPBLDP vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q4-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-301732176.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

