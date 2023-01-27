Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems BLDP BLDP will hold a conference call on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' BLDPBLDP vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

