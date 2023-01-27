America's Preferred Home Warranty Named A Finalist In 2023 Stevie® Awards

America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was named a Finalist today in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was named a Finalist today in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

"2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they've received from the Stevie judges," said Stevie® Awards President Maggie Miller. "We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together."

The placements to be revealed during the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards banquet were selected from more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 49 nations and territories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, and entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

APHW Vice President of Operations Mike Sadler, who initially campaigned for APHW to apply for the Stevie® Awards, gives all the credit back to APHW's team members. "We couldn't have done this without the dedication from our team during the pandemic," Sadler said. "Having the infrastructure in place helped, but what really made the difference was our customer service team members.

"Despite everything, they made sure our customers were taken care of. And these people were dealing with extraordinary circumstances; not just going home and doing the job, but being teacher, parent, and everything else on top of customer service—and our customers never felt the difference. We had to make sure it all worked, and we did. Together."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Media Contact

Cara Baker, America's Preferred Home Warranty, 1 800.648.5006 Ext: 237, cbaker@aphw.com

SOURCE America's Preferred Home Warranty