Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,331 in the last 365 days.

America's Preferred Home Warranty Named A Finalist In 2023 Stevie® Awards

America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was named a Finalist today in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was named a Finalist today in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

"2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they've received from the Stevie judges," said Stevie® Awards President Maggie Miller. "We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together."

The placements to be revealed during the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards banquet were selected from more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 49 nations and territories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, and entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

APHW Vice President of Operations Mike Sadler, who initially campaigned for APHW to apply for the Stevie® Awards, gives all the credit back to APHW's team members. "We couldn't have done this without the dedication from our team during the pandemic," Sadler said. "Having the infrastructure in place helped, but what really made the difference was our customer service team members.

"Despite everything, they made sure our customers were taken care of. And these people were dealing with extraordinary circumstances; not just going home and doing the job, but being teacher, parent, and everything else on top of customer service—and our customers never felt the difference. We had to make sure it all worked, and we did. Together."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Media Contact

Cara Baker, America's Preferred Home Warranty, 1 800.648.5006 Ext: 237, cbaker@aphw.com

 

SOURCE America's Preferred Home Warranty

You just read:

America's Preferred Home Warranty Named A Finalist In 2023 Stevie® Awards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.