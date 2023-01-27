Submit Release
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E CUBIPRE of $0.61931250 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F CUBIPRF of $0.59568750 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI is one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with over $20.9 billion in assets, making it one of the 100 largest bank holding companies in the US. Through its primary subsidiary, Customers Bank, commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experience delivered by best-in-class customer service. A pioneer in Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking products, Customers Bank is one of the only banks that provides a blockchain-based 24/7/365 digital payment solution to its customers. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multi-family lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services for Fund Finance, Equipment Finance, Financial Institutions, Technology and Venture, and Healthcare clients. Major accolades include:

  • #3 top-performing bank with over $10 billion in assets at year-end 2021 per S&P Global S&P Global Market Intelligence,
  • #6 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and 50 billion in 2021 per American Banker, and
  • #21 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2022 per Forbes.

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

