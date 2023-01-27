Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Winner of the Fundgrade A+ Award™ For Outstanding Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (the "Fund" or "CVM") has been awarded the 2022 FundGrade A+ Award for delivering consistently strong performance with minimal volatility. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Fund has been honoured with this FundGrade A+ Award.



The FundGrade A+ Award presented to the Fund is in recognition of the Fund's outstanding performance within the Canadian Equity category. The Fund offers a highly differentiated portfolio, as evidenced by its top Active Share score, which signifies the proportion of the Fund's portfolio holdings that differ from the constituents of its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Composite Index. In addition, the Fund has demonstrated a consistency in focus and ability to protect investor capital during periods of market decline. This has manifested in the Fund's category-best downside capture ratio since inception in 2011 of 55.4%.*

"We are greatly appreciative and honoured to have been recognized as a Fundgrade A+ Award recipient for the fifth consecutive year." said Brendan Caldwell, President and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. "I wish to extend thanks to our team of professionals at Caldwell for the care and diligence they exercise each day in managing our funds. Further, I wish to thank our investors for their on-going support and for the trust they have placed in us to manage their hard-earned assets."

The Fund employs a rigorous and repeatable investment process based on the unique combination of quantitative discovery and traditional, bottom-up fundamental analysis. The Fund seeks to capitalize on investment opportunities offering the most attractive risk-adjusted return potential, regardless of market capitalization and industry categorization. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio that looks vastly different than the composite index and is comprised of Canadian stocks which are often overlooked or are inaccessible to larger competing funds. The end result is a portfolio containing the best attributes of both value and momentum investment styles.

For additional information regarding CVM and other Caldwell funds, please contact:

Richard Faiella, Senior Vice President

1-800-256-2441

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Established in 1990, and founded by Thomas S. Caldwell C.M., Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. ("Caldwell") provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors. Caldwell practices "Thoughtful Investing", applying a disciplined and prudent long-term investment approach. Capital preservation is the key to investment success.

*As of December 31, 2022. CVM Active Share: 89.4% and Downside Capture 55.4%.

Effective November 19 2021 (the "Effective Date"), units of each series of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase by new investors, except as permitted by Caldwell.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The CVM was not a reporting issuer offering its securities privately from August 8, 2011 until July 20, 2017, at which time it became a reporting issuer and subject to additional regulatory requirements and expenses associated therewith. The information contained herein provides general information about the Fund at a point in time. Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Rates of returns, unless otherwise indicated, are the historical annual compounded returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.