The Next Generation Computing Market is Estimated to be Worth US$ 783.64 billion by 2033 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United Kingdom's Next Generation Computing market is projected to experience huge growth in the coming years, with its size estimated at a staggering US$ 31.2 billion in 2022 and skyrocketing further - fueled by an 8.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2033.

Adoption is reaching its peak due to the new computing architectures' ability to fulfill the needs for data processing, transfer rates, and energy usage. Healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and other industries are just a few of the industries that the market participants serve with a variety of services solutions.

Innovators in the field of next generation computing include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Hitachi, IBM, and Dell Technologies. Businesses are vying for control of a substantial chunk of the booming information storage industry.

Quantum and neuromorphic computing, among other emerging technologies, are still in their early stages of research. Therefore, in order to scale these technologies, a qualified workforce is needed for research and development of the products and solutions for next generation computing.

The increased use of technologies like 5G, AI, and ML has enormous development potential. Governmental agencies and corporate giants such as Goldman Sachs Group, Lockheed Martin, NASA, and others are funding these technologies.



Due to advantages like remote access and practical storage, businesses across all industries are increasingly adopting cloud services, which drives the demand for next generation computing.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the United States is likely to rule the next generation computing market, with a CAGR of 7.2%.

The next generation computing market increased at a 8.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 8.4% by 2033. China’s market is likely to generate a share of US$ 233.3 billion by 2033.

Japan's next generation computing market CAGR is likely to be 5.4% by 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the next generation computing sector is likely to increase in India with a size of US$ 9.72 billion.

The expansion in the UK is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 8.2% by 2033.

The average growth of the next generation computing industry is expected to be around 1.19x between 2022 and 2023.

Based on end-use, the BFSI industry is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 9.3% by 2033.

Based on offering, cloud-based service is projected to lead the market with a CAGR of 21.5% by 2033.



Key Strategies in the Industry

Businesses are investing in cutting-edge technology like quantum computing and blockchain. Start-ups are aided in their expansion by government grants, venture capital investments, and corporate alliances. The growth of the next generation computing start-ups is being driven by the desire for faster computing performance, access to larger data sets, and advanced analytics.

Recent developments

In November 2021, it was revealed that IBM's "Eagle" processor, which includes 127 quantum bits, would debut. The processor is a step toward using the computational power of devices based on quantum physics.

Computer chips with AI power, such as Intel's Xeon processors, operate more swiftly and efficiently than traditional CPUs. The company has also made large investments in the development of quantum computing, which might fundamentally alter how computers handle data.

Key Segments of Next Generation Computing Market

By Components:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Offering:

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Type:

High Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Brain Type Computing

Approximate and Probabilistic Computing

Energy Efficiency Computing

Thermodynamic Computing

Memory Based Computing

Optical Computing

Others



By Enterprise:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use:

BFSI

Healthcare

Space and Defence

Energy and Power

Transportation and Logistics

Chemicals

Academia

Government

Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix



4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

