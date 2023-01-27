Global Telecom Cloud Market Predicted to Gain US $32.5 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 23.1 %: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telecom Cloud Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 32.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1 % during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth witnessed by cloud-native environments is driving the growth of the telecom cloud market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 11.5 billion Revenue Forecast Size Value in 2027 US$ 32.5 billion Growth Rate 23.1 % CAGR Market Drivers Emergence of 5G standard and IoT usage in 5G catalysed demand for telco cloud Market Opportunities Demand for SDN and NFV-based cloud-native solutions to replace traditional networking model Fastest Growing Region APAC Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Market Segmentation Component, deployment mode, cloud service model, organization size, NFV software, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Major Players (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Nokia Corporation (Nokia), Alphabet Inc. (Google), VMware Inc. (VMware), Intellias Ltd. (Intellias), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Telenity Inc. (Telenity), Robin Systems, Inc (Robin.io), ZTE Corporation (ZTE), Juniper Networks Inc (Juniper), Amdocs Limited (Amdocs), Cisco Systems, Inc (Cisco), Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa), Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir), NFWare Inc. (NFWare), Inmanta NV (Inmanta), UK Cloud Communications Limited (UK Cloud Communications), ACL Digital (ACL), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba).

The scope of this report covers the telecom cloud market by component, deployment mode, cloud service model, organization size, NFV software, and region.

By component, the platform segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. Telecom cloud platforms offer a suite of products that enable CSPs to virtualize and modernize their network infrastructure and RAN with multi-cloud platforms, private 5G, and edge computing. Various companies are offering telecom cloud platforms to support CSPs, such as VMware offers a telco product suite based on four major vital criteria: RAN disaggregation, network modernization, multi-cloud environment programmability, and distributed edge during the forecast period.

By cloud service model, the PaaS segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PaaS comprises of application infrastructure services, such as application platforms, integration, development tools, business process management, business analytics/BI, and database management services. A majority of the tech enterprises are developing local eCommerce websites to cater to local, low IT budget SME requirements and increasing workloads on public cloud servers to support a range of services that have fuelled the demand for PaaS in the COVID-19 situation.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share among other regions in the telecom cloud market, and the trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. These countries have sustainable and well-established economic growth, empowering them to increasingly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of the telecom cloud market.

