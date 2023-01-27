Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,353 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Support for WCO Secretary General Candidacy of Ian Saunders

The United States strongly supports the candidacy of Ian Saunders to become the next Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO).  Mr. Saunders has more than 30 years of experience in customs and international trade.  In addition to having served at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, he has held other positions engaged in international trade and infrastructure policies as well as capacity building and information-sharing programs.  He currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary within the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Mr. Saunders is prepared to build on the WCO’s rich history of fostering global customs cooperation by optimizing current efforts to facilitate the post-pandemic economic recovery, and by adopting a proactive and agile organizational posture to capitalize on future opportunities and to mitigate future threats.

Ian Saunders will be a transformative leader of the WCO, and we encourage our partners to similarly support his candidacy.

You just read:

U.S. Support for WCO Secretary General Candidacy of Ian Saunders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.