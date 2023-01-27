Ayr Wellness Announces Mutual Termination of Proposed Acquisition of Dispensary 33

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced the termination of the Company’s previously announced proposed acquisition of the equity interests of Gentle Ventures, LLC d/b/a Dispensary 33 (“Dispensary 33”), and certain of its affiliates that collectively own and operate two licensed retail dispensaries in Chicago, Illinois.



Following the mutual termination, Ayr will no longer be required to pay the previously announced purchase consideration of $55 million upfront, including $12 million of cash, $3 million of sellers notes and $40 million of stock.

“The cannabis market has changed significantly in the 15 months since we agreed to acquire Dispensary 33. Both parties have acknowledged this reality and engaged in good faith dialogue as we came to the mutual decision to terminate the proposed arrangement,” said David Goubert, President at Ayr. “We are focused on optimizing our business and will prioritize our efforts in markets where we can build meaningful depth and drive strong revenue and cash flow in the near term. Additional plans for optimization include implementation of operating efficiencies, lowering costs across our business, and reorienting our investments into the markets, segments and activities that are most impactful for our growth and profitability.”

