Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2022 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $2.7 million, or $0.97 per basic common share.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on February 13, 2023, to common stockholders of record on February 6, 2023.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “The financial results for 2022 were impacted by the financial markets and our focus on preparing for the economic uncertainties of the coming years. To reduce future earnings volatility, we liquidated a portion of our equity portfolio. The impact of the liquidation and the value of the remaining equities resulted in a loss on equities of $2.7 million. We also set aside $1.8 million in the allowance for loan losses which now totals $11.4 million. Despite the economic uncertainty, we grew our loan portfolio by $131 million primarily in organically originated residential and commercial real estate loans. Our core consumer and business deposits increased by 3%. The credit quality of our loan portfolio remains very strong with all measures moving in the right direction. Despite the volatile financial conditions that effected our net income for 2022, the Board of Directors continues to support the payment of our semi-annual dividend, an indication of our belief in the Company’s ability to improve financial performance, as rates return to normalcy.”

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $918 million, and total deposits were $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

The loan portfolio increased $131 million, or 16%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Residential mortgage loan balances increased $96 million, or 37%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans increased $42 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income before the Provision for Loan Losses increased $4 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Due to loan growth and the uncertain economic environment, a $1.8 million Provision for Loan Losses was recognized.

The decline during 2022 in equity markets negatively impacted earnings by $2.7 million.

The rapid rise in interest rates in 2022 resulted in a 15% decline in the market value of securities classified as Available for Sale which reduced Total Capital by $37 million.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.23% compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of January 26, 2023, was $24.00.





Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest and Dividend Income $ 11,579 $ 8,980 $ 39,917 $ 33,835 Interest Expense 2,237 444 4,307 2,189 Net Interest and Dividend Income 9,342 8,536 35,610 31,646 Provision for Loan Losses 750 - 1,800 - All Other Noninterest Income 1,324 1,361 3,662 5,079 Noninterest Expense 7,837 8,106 32,020 30,100 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 2,079 1,791 5,452 6,625 Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - - 63 Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 2,937 2,632 (2,708 ) 4,657 Income before Income Tax Expense 5,016 4,423 2,744 11,345 Income Tax Expense 1,097 836 69 2,042 Net Income $ 3,919 $ 3,587 $ 2,675 $ 9,303 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 3,919 $ 3,587 $ 2,675 $ 9,303 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.30 $ 0.97 $ 3.38









12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,302,009 $ 1,247,516 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 26,520 93,958 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 288,228 301,428 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 10,586 25,961 Loans Held-for-Sale 208 - Loans, Net 918,170 787,661 Total Liabilities 1,236,573 1,146,870 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 817,305 794,808 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 125,257 129,839 Certificates of Deposit 119,079 79,232 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 78,793 109,606 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 55,000 - Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 64,436 100,646 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.90 % 2.81 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.24 3.00 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.46 0.25 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 23.42 $ 36.58 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 19.63 32.75 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.15 % 8.92 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.46 14.37 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 13.46 14.37 Total Risk-Based Capital 14.71 15.62





About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Gary Laurash

Chief Financial Officer

603-326-7377