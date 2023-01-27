Submit Release
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were impacted by $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) that was announced on September 27, 2022.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Fourth quarter net income and net interest income represent record performance for Provident, as the net interest margin expanded 11 basis points from the trailing quarter and commercial loan growth remained strong, growing at an annualized rate of 9.7%.”

Regarding the previously announced pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., Labozzetta added, “Our team continues to work diligently towards obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals necessary to combine our two companies into a preeminent super-community bank. We remain excited regarding our opportunity to partner with Lakeland and serving the customers of the combined company.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Annual Meeting Date Set

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as a virtual meeting. March 1, 2023 has been established as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter as a result of growth in average loans outstanding and increased market rates.
  • The net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter.
  • The average yield on total loans increased 44 basis points to 4.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 33 basis points to 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • The Company’s total commercial loan portfolio increased $208.7 million, or 9.7% annualized, to $8.78 billion at December 31, 2022, from $8.57 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • The Company’s earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by $1.2 million of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the Company’s pending merger with Lakeland, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter. Additionally, an $8.6 million gain was realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial property in the trailing quarter.
  • The Company’s annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) return on average assets(1) was 2.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.42%, 12.37% and 17.51%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with 1.26%, 10.68% and 14.96%, respectively for the trailing quarter.
  • At December 31, 2022, the Company’s loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.76%.
  • The Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to an $8.4 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company’s stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.

Results of Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter. The improvement in net interest income was largely due to the period over period increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the reinvestment of cash flows from investment securities into higher-yielding loans.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 4.36%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 1.00%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 43 basis points to 0.90%, compared to 0.47% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.35% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 1.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company’s stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $18.3 million, a decrease of $10.2 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Other income decreased $9.6 million to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property recognized in the prior quarter. Fee income decreased $591,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit related fee income. Insurance agency income decreased $560,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a seasonal decrease in business activity. Additionally, wealth management income decreased $189,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by an increase in tax preparation fees. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $773,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.8 million, compared to $69.4 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.6 million provision for the trailing quarter. The $3.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the current quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3.5 million to $34.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.1 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to decreases in employee medical and salary expenses, partially offset by an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Other operating expenses decreased $546,000 to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The decrease in other operating expenses was largely due to a decrease in merger-related costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland compared to the merger-related costs recognized in the trailing quarter, partially offset by an increase in non-merger related attorney fees. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $421,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to a decrease in software related expenses.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 47.11% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with income tax expense of $16.7 million with an effective tax rate of 27.7% for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in quarterly non-deductible merger related transaction costs, partially offset by an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $20.2 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $93.9 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by an increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the investment of excess liquidity into higher- yielding loans. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $1.8 million to $75,000, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 67 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.95% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 117 basis points to 4.36%, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 66 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to 1.00%, compared to 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.90%, compared to 0.28% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 0.94% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a $400,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses was largely a function of an increase in total loans outstanding, combined with the period-over-period weakening in the economic forecast.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $18.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared to the same period in 2021. Wealth management income decreased $1.2 million to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Additionally, fee income decreased $733,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in non-deposit investment fee income. Other income decreased $587,000 to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in net gains on the sale of loans and fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $389,000, compared to $62.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $640,000 negative provision for the same period in 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing, along with an increase in line of credit utilization. Additionally, compensation and benefits expense decreased $1.0 million to $34.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was principally due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, post retirement benefit expense and employee medical benefits, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Partially offsetting these decreases, other operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to $1.2 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Net occupancy expenses increased $530,000 to $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in maintenance, depreciation and rent expenses.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.81% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 54.74% for the same respective period in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with $14.8 million with an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2021, was largely due to a discrete item in the prior year resulting in additional tax expense related to the apportionment of income subject to state income taxes, partially offset by non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 compared to the Year ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $51.5 million to $417.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $366.0 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and an increase in rates on new loan originations. Net interest income was further enhanced by increases in available for sale debt securities and total loans outstanding, along with growth in lower-costing core and non-interest bearing deposits. This was partially offset by a reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the year ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $9.9 million to $1.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the net interest margin increased 37 basis points to 3.37%, compared to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average yield on interest earning assets increased 46 basis points to 3.76% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 0.54% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.41% last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.47% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.33% in the prior year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $206.3 million to $2.75 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $2.54 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.35% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.23%, compared to 1.09% last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded an $8.4 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $24.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the year-over-year provision for credit losses was largely a function of the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery resulting in a large negative provision taken in the prior year and an increase in total loans outstanding.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $87.8 million, an increase of $980,000, compared to the same period in 2021. Other income increased $6.5 million to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property and an increase in fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions, partially offset by income recognized from a $3.4 million reduction in the contingent consideration related to the earn-out provisions of the 2019 purchase of Tirschwell & Loewy, Inc. by Beacon Trust Company, recorded in the prior year. Insurance agency income increased $1.2 million to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, wealth management income decreased $2.9 million to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by new business generation. BOLI income decreased $1.9 million to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized and lower equity valuations. Additionally, fee income decreased $1.8 million to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in debit card revenue, which was curtailed by the application of the Durbin amendment to the Company’s operations beginning July 1, 2021 and a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in deposit related fees.

Non-interest expense totaled $256.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.8 million, compared to $250.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other operating expense increased $4.4 million to $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to $4.1 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Compensation and benefits expense increased $3.8 million to $147.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $143.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation. Data processing expense increased $2.0 million to $21.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase in software subscription and maintenance expenses. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to increases in rent, depreciation and maintenance expenses, a portion of which were attributable to the Company’s new administrative offices. Partially offsetting these increases, the Company recorded a $3.4 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.5 million provision last year. The $4.9 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the year was primarily due to an increase in line of credit utilization, combined with a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing.

Income Tax Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s income tax expense was $64.5 million with an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with $59.2 million with an effective tax rate of 26.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the prior year was largely due to non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $4.1 million in the current year.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 were $58.5 million, or 0.57% of total loans, compared to $59.5 million or 0.59% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $7.1 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $1.2 million decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans and a $351,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. At December 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $68.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $65.7 million with related specific reserves of $4.2 million at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, impaired loans totaled $52.3 million with related specific reserves of $4.3 million.

At December 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.86% of total loans, compared to 0.88% and 0.84% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $7.3 million to $88.0 million at December 31, 2022, from $80.7 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to an $8.4 million provision for credit losses, partially offset by net charge-offs of $1.1 million. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to the weakened economic forecast, combined with an increase in total loans outstanding.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans
    (Dollars in thousands)
Accruing past due loans:                        
30 to 59 days past due:                        
Residential mortgage loans   10   $ 1,411     16   $ 2,922     26   $ 7,229  
Commercial mortgage loans   2     2,300     3     848     4     720  
Multi-family mortgage loans   1     790     1     798          
Construction loans   1     905     1     1,058          
Total mortgage loans   14     5,406     21     5,626     30     7,949  
Commercial loans   5     964     9     2,101     11     7,229  
Consumer loans   18     885     12     401     24     649  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   37   $ 7,255     42   $ 8,128     65   $ 15,827  
                         
60 to 89 days past due:                        
Residential mortgage loans   9   $ 1,114     4   $ 302     7   $ 1,131  
Commercial mortgage loans   2     412             2     3,960  
Multi-family mortgage loans                        
Construction loans   1     1,097                  
Total mortgage loans   12     2,623     4     302     9     5,091  
Commercial loans   5     1,014     5     1,135     5     1,289  
Consumer loans   4     147     6     379     7     228  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   21     3,784     15     1,816     21     6,608  
Total accruing past due loans   58   $ 11,039     57   $ 9,944     86   $ 22,435  
                         
Non-accrual:                        
Residential mortgage loans   14   $ 1,928     21   $ 3,120     28   $ 6,072  
Commercial mortgage loans   10     28,212     13     35,352     14     16,887  
Multi-family mortgage loans   1     1,565     1     1,583     1     439  
Construction loans   2     1,878     2     1,878     2     2,365  
Total mortgage loans   27     33,583     37     41,933     45     25,763  
Commercial loans   34     24,188     35     17,181     51     20,582  
Consumer loans   10     738     9     387     17     1,682  
Total non-accrual loans   71   $ 58,509     81   $ 59,501     113   $ 48,027  
                         
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.57 %         0.59 %         0.50 %
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans         150.44 %         148.96 %         168.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans         0.86 %         0.88 %         0.84 %
                                     

At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2022, there were five additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.2 million, four properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $7.6 million and a valuation charge of $200,000. Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 increased $3.9 million to $60.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from $56.8 million, or 0.41% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $13.8 billion, a $2.2 million increase from December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $667.3 million increase in total loans and a $135.0 million increase in other assets, partially offset by a $526.0 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $268.4 million decrease in total investments.

The Company’s loan portfolio totaled $10.2 billion at December 31, 2022 and $9.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio consists of the following:

  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:          
Residential $ 1,177,698     $ 1,169,368     $ 1,202,638  
Commercial   4,316,185       4,237,534       3,827,370  
Multi-family   1,513,818       1,478,402       1,364,397  
Construction   715,494       666,740       683,166  
Total mortgage loans   7,723,195       7,552,044       7,077,571  
Commercial loans   2,233,670       2,190,584       2,188,866  
Consumer loans   304,780       316,547       327,442  
Total gross loans   10,261,645       10,059,175       9,593,879  
Premiums on purchased loans   1,380       1,376       1,451  
Net deferred fees and unearned discounts   (14,142 )     (14,022 )     (13,706 )
Total loans $ 10,248,883     $ 10,046,529     $ 9,581,624  
                       

Total PPP loans outstanding, which are included in total commercial loans, decreased $92.1 million to $2.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $94.9 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced net increases of $488.8 million in commercial mortgage loans, $149.4 million in multi-family loans, $136.9 million in commercial loans and $32.3 million in construction loans, partially offset by net decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loans of $24.9 million and $22.7 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.6% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to 84.1% at December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $3.95 billion, compared with $3.52 billion for the same period in 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.06 billion, including commitments of $1.05 billion in commercial loans, $545.7 million in construction loans and $135.5 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 totaled $2.17 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $186.5 million at December 31, 2022, a $526.0 million decrease from December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in short term investments, combined with the investment of excess liquidity into loans.

Total investments were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2022, a $268.4 million decrease from December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits decreased $671.0 million during the year December 31, 2022, to $10.6 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $729.9 million to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2022, while total time deposits increased $58.9 million to $751.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $535.3 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, as the Company shifted $450.0 million of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") borrowings, a $122.3 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $50.4 million decrease in money market deposits and a $22.0 million decrease in savings deposits. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to the inflow of brokered time deposits, partially offset by maturities of longer-term retail time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $710.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.3 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to the maturity and replacement of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing FHLB borrowings and asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 9.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022, an increase from 5.2% at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $99.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, dividends paid to stockholders and common stock repurchases, partially offset by net income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 2,045,762 shares at an average cost of $23.23 per share, of which 18,471 shares, at an average cost of $23.45 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at December 31, 2022 were $21.25 and $15.12, respectively, compared with $22.05 and $16.02, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering “commitment you can count on” since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-646-904-5544 (United States Local), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-226-828-7575 (Canada Local), or 1-929-526-1599 (All other locations). Speakers will need to enter speaker access code (597023) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on “Webcast.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact the Company’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies.

In addition, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have an uncertain impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, including potential variants, it is difficult to predict the continuing impact of the pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which remain highly uncertain, including when the pandemic will be controlled and abated, and the extent to which the economy can remain open.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

                   
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
       
  At or for the
Three months ended 		  At or for the
Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Statement of Income                  
Net interest income $ 114,060     $ 109,489     $ 93,889     $ 417,552     $ 366,023  
Provision for credit losses   3,384       8,413       397       8,388       (24,339 )
Non-interest income   18,266       28,445       20,654       87,789       86,809  
Non-interest expense   61,674       69,443       62,063       256,847       250,053  
Income before income tax expense   67,268       60,078       52,083       240,106       227,118  
Net income   49,034       43,421       37,303       175,648       167,921  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.58     $ 0.49     $ 2.35     $ 2.19  
Interest rate spread   3.36 %     3.36 %     2.85 %     3.22 %     2.89 %
Net interest margin   3.62 %     3.51 %     2.95 %     3.37 %     3.00 %
                   
Profitability                  
Annualized return on average assets   1.42 %     1.26 %     1.08 %     1.29 %     1.26 %
Annualized return on average equity   12.37 %     10.68 %     8.74 %     10.86 %     10.03 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity (2)   17.51 %     14.96 %     12.04 %     15.20 %     13.89 %
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3)   1.79 %     1.89 %     1.81 %     1.88 %     1.86 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   46.88 %     47.11 %     54.74 %     50.68 %     54.89 %
                   
Asset Quality                  
Non-accrual loans     $ 59,501         $ 58,509     $ 48,027  
90+ and still accruing                        
Non-performing loans       59,501           58,509       48,027  
Foreclosed assets       2,053           2,124       8,731  
Non-performing assets       61,554           60,633       56,758  
Non-performing loans to total loans       0.59 %         0.57 %     0.50 %
Non-performing assets to total assets       0.45 %         0.44 %     0.41 %
Allowance for loan losses     $ 88,633         $ 88,023     $ 80,740  
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans       148.96 %         150.44 %     168.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans       0.88 %         0.86 %     0.84 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4,010       (1,216 )   $ (307 )   $ 1,117     $ (3,574 )
Annualized net loan charge offs (recoveries) to average total loans   0.16 %   (0.05 )%   (0.01 )%     0.01 %   (0.04 )%
                   
Average Balance Sheet Data                  
Assets $ 13,714,201     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,715,235     $ 13,642,849     $ 13,338,911  
Loans, net   10,107,451       9,914,831       9,479,369       9,798,822       9,556,702  
Earning assets   12,406,641       12,390,107       12,577,181       12,412,830       12,181,121  
Savings and demand deposits   10,092,807       10,173,351       10,410,706       10,318,261       9,752,245  
Borrowings   1,031,974       908,841       628,404       756,275       789,838  
Interest-bearing liabilities   9,164,135       9,011,492       9,034,078       9,025,495       8,891,775  
Stockholders’ equity   1,572,572       1,613,522       1,693,567       1,618,090       1,673,715  
Average yield on interest-earning assets   4.36 %     3.90 %     3.19 %     3.76 %     3.30 %
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.00 %     0.54 %     0.34 %     0.54 %     0.41 %
                   

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

                     
(1) Annualized Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Return on Average Assets                    
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income   $ 49,034     $ 43,421     $ 37,303     $ 175,648     $ 167,921  
Adjustments to net income:                    
Provision for credit losses     3,384       8,413       397       8,388       (24,339 )
Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposure     (1,596 )     1,575       (640 )     (3,384 )     1,515  
Merger-related transaction costs     1,242       2,886             4,128        
Income tax expense     18,234       16,657       14,780       64,458       59,197  
Adjusted PTPP income   $ 70,298     $ 72,952     $ 51,840     $ 249,238     $ 204,294  
                     
Annualized Adjusted PTPP income   $ 278,900     $ 289,429     $ 205,670     $ 249,238     $ 204,294  
Average assets   $ 13,714,201     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,715,235     $ 13,642,849     $ 13,338,911  
                     
Annualized Adjusted PTPP return on average assets     2.03 %     2.12 %     1.50 %     1.83 %     1.53 %
                     
(2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity                    
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Total average stockholders’ equity   $ 1,572,572     $ 1,613,522     $ 1,693,567     $ 1,618,090     $ 1,673,715  
Less: total average intangible assets     461,402       462,180       464,740       462,620       465,214  
Total average tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 1,111,170     $ 1,151.342     $ 1,228,827     $ 1,155,470     $ 1,208,501  
                     
Net income   $ 49,034     $ 43,421     $ 37,303     $ 175,648     $ 167,921  
                     
Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders’ equity)     17.51 %     14.96 %     12.04 %     15.20 %     13.89 %
                     
                     
(3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets                    
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Reported non-interest expense   $ 61,674     $ 69,443     $ 62,063     $ 256,847     $ 250,053  
Adjustments to non-interest expense:                    
Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures     (1,596 )     1,575       (640 )     (3,384 )     1,515  
Merger-related transaction costs     1,242       2,886             4,128        
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 62,028     $ 64,982     $ 62,703     $ 256,103     $ 248,538  
                     
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense   $ 246,089     $ 257,809     $ 248,767     $ 256,103     $ 248,538  
                     
Average assets   $ 13,714,201     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,715,235     $ 13,642,849     $ 13,338,911  
                     
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets     1.79 %     1.89 %     1.81 %     1.88 %     1.86 %
                     
(4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation                    
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net interest income   $ 114,060     $ 109,489     $ 93,889     $ 417,552     $ 366,023  
Non-interest income     18,266       28,445       20,654       87,789       86,809  
Total income   $ 132,326     $ 137,934     $ 114,543     $ 505,341     $ 452,832  
                     
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 62,028     $ 64,982     $ 62,703     $ 256,103     $ 248,538  
                     
Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)     46.88 %     47.11 %     54.74 %     50.68 %     54.89 %
                     
(5) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share        
                December 31,   December 31,
                  2022       2021  
Total stockholders’ equity               $ 1,597,703     $ 1,697,096  
Less: total intangible assets                 460,892       464,183  
Total tangible stockholders’ equity               $ 1,136,811     $ 1,232,913  
                     
Shares outstanding                 75,169,196       76,969,999  
                     
Book value per share (total stockholders’ equity/shares outstanding)               $ 21.25     $ 22.05  
Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders’ equity/shares outstanding)               $ 15.12     $ 16.02  
                     


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
Assets December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Cash and due from banks $ 186,490     $ 506,270  
Short-term investments   18       206,193  
Total cash and cash equivalents   186,508       712,463  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value   1,803,548       2,057,851  
Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $373,468 and $449,709 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively).   387,923       436,150  
Equity securities, at fair value   1,147       1,325  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   68,554       34,290  
Loans   10,248,883       9,581,624  
Less allowance for credit losses   88,023       80,740  
Net loans   10,160,860       9,500,884  
Foreclosed assets, net   2,124       8,731  
Banking premises and equipment, net   79,794       80,559  
Accrued interest receivable   51,903       41,990  
Intangible assets   460,892       464,183  
Bank-owned life insurance   239,040       236,630  
Other assets   341,143       206,146  
Total assets $ 13,783,436     $ 13,781,202  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Deposits:      
Demand deposits $ 8,373,005     $ 9,080,956  
Savings deposits   1,438,583       1,460,541  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more   504,627       368,277  
Other time deposits   246,809       324,238  
Total deposits   10,563,024       11,234,012  
Mortgage escrow deposits   35,705       34,440  
Borrowed funds   1,337,370       626,774  
Subordinated debentures   10,493       10,283  
Other liabilities   239,141       178,597  
Total liabilities   12,185,733       12,084,106  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,169,196 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 76,969,999 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively.   832       832  
Additional paid-in capital   981,138       969,815  
Retained earnings   918,158       814,533  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (165,045 )     6,863  
Treasury stock   (127,154 )     (79,603 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan   (10,226 )     (15,344 )
Common Stock acquired by the Directors’ Deferred Fee Plan   (3,427 )     (3,984 )
Deferred Compensation - Directors’ Deferred Fee Plan   3,427       3,984  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,597,703       1,697,096  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,783,436     $ 13,781,202  
               


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December, 2021,
and year ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and 2021
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest income:                  
Real estate secured loans $ 91,140     $ 80,273     $ 64,972     $ 304,321     $ 252,336  
Commercial loans   28,576       25,201       23,393       98,961       99,163  
Consumer loans   4,100       3,785       3,325       14,368       13,574  
Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   10,653       9,560       6,587       36,619       23,798  
Held to maturity debt securities   2,393       2,416       2,621       9,894       10,743  
Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments   313       496       770       2,018       2,725  
Total interest income   137,175       121,731       101,668       466,181       402,339  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   18,383       9,560       6,018       38,704       26,513  
Borrowed funds   4,520       2,518       1,485       9,310       8,614  
Subordinated debt   212       164       276       615       1,189  
Total interest expense   23,115       12,242       7,779       48,629       36,316  
Net interest income   114,060       109,489       93,889       417,552       366,023  
Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses   3,384       8,413       397       8,388       (24,339 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   110,676       101,076       93,492       409,164       390,362  
                   
Non-interest income:                  
Fees   6,612       7,203       7,345       28,128       29,967  
Wealth management income   6,596       6,785       7,842       27,870       30,756  
Insurance agency income   2,305       2,865       2,207       11,440       10,216  
Bank-owned life insurance   2,010       1,237       1,960       5,988       7,930  
Net gain on securities transactions   27       (3 )     (3 )     181       255  
Other income   716       10,358       1,303       14,182       7,685  
Total non-interest income   18,266       28,445       20,654       87,789       86,809  
                   
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   34,621       38,079       35,628       147,203       143,366  
Net occupancy expense   8,304       8,452       7,774       34,566       32,932  
Data processing expense   5,178       5,599       5,126       21,753       19,755  
FDIC Insurance   1,240       1,400       1,345       5,195       6,260  
Amortization of intangibles   781       779       890       3,292       3,664  
Advertising and promotion expense   1,499       1,366       1,365       5,191       3,951  
Credit loss expense (benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures   (1,596 )     1,575       (640 )     (3,384 )     1,515  
Other operating expenses   11,647       12,193       10,575       43,031       38,610  
Total non-interest expense   61,674       69,443       62,063       256,847       250,053  
Income before income tax expense   67,268       60,078       52,083       240,106       227,118  
Income tax expense   18,234       16,657       14,780       64,458       59,197  
Net income $ 49,034     $ 43,421     $ 37,303     $ 175,648     $ 167,921  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.58     $ 0.49     $ 2.35     $ 2.20  
Average basic shares outstanding   74,380,933       74,297,237       76,125,889       74,700,623       76,471,933  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.58     $ 0.49     $ 2.35     $ 2.19  
Average diluted shares outstanding   74,443,511       74,398,975       76,226,747       74,782,370       76,560,840  
                                       


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Deposits $ 31,481   $ 310   3.90 %   $ 30,231   $ 201   2.67 %   $ 455,454   $ 162   0.14 %
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments   314     3   3.57 %     46,707     295   2.54 %     207,311     608   1.16 %
Available for sale debt securities   1,818,356     9,825   2.16 %     1,948,721     9,115   2.42 %     1,968,628     6,192   1.26 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   389,729     2,393   2.46 %     399,370     2,416   1.87 %     431,295     2,621   2.43 %
Equity securities, at fair value   938       %     949       %     1,106       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   58,372     828   5.67 %     49,298     445   3.61 %     34,018     395   4.64 %
Net loans: (2)                                  
Total mortgage loans   7,625,044     91,140   4.70 %     7,443,268     80,273   4.28 %     7,035,981     64,972   3.64 %
Total commercial loans   2,172,358     28,576   5.17 %     2,151,512     25,201   4.66 %     2,108,915     23,393   4.37 %
Total consumer loans   310,049     4,100   5.25 %     320,051     3,785   4.74 %     334,473     3,325   3.94 %
Total net loans   10,107,451     123,816   4.82 %     9,914,831     109,259   4.38 %     9,479,369     91,690   3.81 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 12,406,641   $ 137,175   4.36 %   $ 12,390,107   $ 121,731   3.90 %   $ 12,577,181   $ 101,668   3.19 %
                                   
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   134,847             126,330             125,539        
Other assets   1,172,713             1,106,117             1,012,515        
Total assets $ 13,714,201           $ 13,622,554           $ 13,715,235        
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits $ 5,927,504   $ 15,405   1.03 %   $ 5,906,679   $ 7,990   0.54 %   $ 6,208,858   $ 4,747   0.30 %
Savings deposits   1,479,260     404   0.11 %     1,515,926     296   0.08 %     1,441,867     428   0.12 %
Time deposits   714,938     2,574   1.43 %     669,639     1,274   0.76 %     731,318     843   0.46 %
Total Deposits   8,121,702     18,383   0.90 %     8,092,244     9,560   0.47 %     8,382,043     6,018   0.28 %
                                   
Borrowed funds   1,031,974     4,520   1.74 %     908,841     2,518   1.11 %     628,404     1,485   0.94 %
Subordinated debentures   10,459     212   8.03 %     10,407     164   6.35 %     23,631     276   4.64 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,164,135     23,115   1.00 %     9,011,492     12,242   0.54 %     9,034,078     7,779   0.34 %
                                   
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,686,043             2,750,746             2,759,981        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   291,451             246,794             227,609        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   2,977,494             2,997,540             2,987,590        
Total liabilities   12,141,629             12,009,032             12,021,668        
Stockholders’ equity   1,572,572             1,613,522             1,693,567        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,714,201           $ 13,622,554           $ 13,715,235        
                                   
Net interest income     $ 114,060           $ 109,489           $ 93,889    
                                   
Net interest rate spread         3.36 %           3.36 %           2.85 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 3,242,506           $ 3,378,615           $ 3,543,103        
                                   
Net interest margin (3)         3.62 %           3.51 %           2.95 %
                                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x           1.37x           1.39x        
                                   
                                   
                                   
(1)  Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2)  Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3)  Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
                                   


The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.      
  12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21
  4th Qtr.   3rd Qtr.   2nd Qtr.   1st Qtr.   4th Qtr.
Interest-Earning Assets:                  
Securities 2.32 %   2.36 %   1.74 %   1.47 %   1.29 %
Net loans 4.82 %   4.38 %   3.89 %   3.80 %   3.81 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.36 %   3.90 %   3.43 %   3.23 %   3.19 %
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Total deposits 0.90 %   0.47 %   0.27 %   0.25 %   0.28 %
Total borrowings 1.74 %   1.11 %   0.84 %   0.86 %   0.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.00 %   0.54 %   0.31 %   0.29 %   0.34 %
                   
Interest rate spread 3.36 %   3.36 %   3.12 %   2.94 %   2.85 %
Net interest margin 3.62 %   3.51 %   3.21 %   3.02 %   2.95 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x   1.37x   1.38x   1.39x   1.39x
                   


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Average Year to Date Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
                       
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Deposits $ 102,505   $ 809   0.79 %   $ 421,898   $ 533   0.13 %
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   84,969     1,208   1.42 %     181,982     2,192   1.20 %
Available for sale debt securities   1,975,641     34,612   1.75 %     1,539,811     21,515   1.40 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   407,236     9,894   2.43 %     437,994     10,743   2.45 %
Equity securities, at fair value   999       %     1,063       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   42,658     2,008   4.71 %     41,671     2,283   5.48 %
Net loans: (2)                      
Total mortgage loans   7,348,482     304,321   4.14 %     6,878,382     252,336   3.67 %
Total commercial loans   2,131,685     98,961   4.64 %     2,320,077     99,163   4.27 %
Total consumer loans   318,655     14,368   4.51 %     358,243     13,574   3.79 %
Total net loans   9,798,822     417,650   4.26 %     9,556,702     365,073   3.82 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 12,412,830   $ 466,181   3.76 %   $ 12,181,121   $ 402,339   3.30 %
                       
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   128,523             142,981        
Other assets   1,101,496             1,014,809        
Total assets $ 13,642,849           $ 13,338,911        
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Demand deposits $ 6,076,653   $ 32,047   0.53 %   $ 5,794,398   $ 20,458   0.35 %
Savings deposits   1,492,046     1,276   0.09 %     1,414,560     1,604   0.11 %
Time deposits   690,140     5,381   0.78 %     868,185     4,451   0.51 %
Total deposits   8,258,839     38,704   0.47 %     8,077,143     26,513   0.33 %
Borrowed funds   756,275     9,310   1.23 %     789,838     8,614   1.09 %
Subordinated debentures   10,381     615   5.92 %     24,794     1,189   4.79 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,025,495   $ 48,629   0.54 %   $ 8,891,775   $ 36,316   0.41 %
                       
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,749,562             2,543,287        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   249,702             230,134        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   2,999,264             2,773,421        
Total liabilities   12,024,759             11,665,196        
Stockholders’ equity   1,618,090             1,673,715        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,642,849           $ 13,338,911        
                       
Net interest income     $ 417,552           $ 366,023    
                       
Net interest rate spread         3.22 %           2.89 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 3,387,335           $ 3,289,346        
                       
Net interest margin (3)         3.37 %           3.00 %
                       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x           1.37x        
                       
                       
(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
 


The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
           
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
Interest-Earning Assets:          
Securities 1.86 %   1.42 %   2.24 %
Net loans 4.26 %   3.82 %   3.87 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.76 %   3.30 %   3.55 %
           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:          
Total deposits 0.47 %   0.33 %   0.53 %
Total borrowings 1.23 %   1.09 %   1.36 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 %   0.41 %   0.67 %
           
Interest rate spread 3.22 %   2.89 %   2.88 %
Net interest margin 3.37 %   3.00 %   3.05 %
           
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x   1.37x   1.35x
           

Note: The previously reported average balances of interest bearing and non-interest bearing cash for the prior period ended December 31, 2020 in the preceding table were recalculated. This recalculation resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.09% to 3.05% for the period ended December 31, 2020.

