AGF Announces New ETF and Fund Names, Sub-Advisor Addition and Risk Rating Changes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is announcing new exchange traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund names in order to better reflect the continued integration of AGF’s quantitative and fundamental investing teams. The firm is also announcing a sub-advisor addition and three risk rating changes.



New ETF Names

New Name Former Name Ticker AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF QCD AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF QEF AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB AGF Systematic International Equity ETF AGFiQ International Equity ETF QIE AGF Systematic US Equity ETF AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS AGF US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL

Sub-Advisor Addition

Effective today, AGF Investments LLC has been named sub-advisor to the following seven Canadian listed ETFs: AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGF Systematic International Equity ETF and AGF Systematic US Equity ETF.

New Mutual Fund Names

New Name Former Name AGF Canadian Dividend Income Fund AGFiQ Canadian Dividend Income Fund AGF North American Dividend Income Class AGFiQ North American Dividend Income Class AGF North American Dividend Income Fund AGFiQ North American Dividend Income Fund AGF U.S. Sector Class AGFiQ U.S. Sector Class

Risk Rating Changes

AGF also announced the following risk rating changes to its fund line-up, effective today.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF Systematic International Equity ETF (Formerly AGFiQ International Equity ETF) QIE Low to Medium Medium AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF (Formerly AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF) QIF Low to Medium Medium AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF (Formerly AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF) QEF Low to Medium Medium

These risk rating changes are the result of an annual review conducted by AGF using the prescribed risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of AGF Systematic International Equity ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF or AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

