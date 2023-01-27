Leaf Group Wins Comparably & Built In Awards Honoring Company Culture & Workplace

Leading Consumer Internet Company Recognized for Competitive Compensation & Benefits, People-First Cultural Offerings & Excellent Work-Life Balance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored with awards from Comparably and Built In in recognition of its industry-leading work environment, company culture and benefits. The company received the Comparably award for “ Best Company Culture ” and multiple awards honoring its Colorado and Los Angeles offices from Built In, an online community for startups and tech companies that provides recruitment solutions, job listings, tech news and events. These recognitions were based on several criteria, including Leaf Group’s professional development opportunities, cultural offerings, diversity and excellent compensation.



Leaf Group is a leading consumer internet company made up of a collection of brands that reaches an audience of over 58 million across growing and passionate categories like health and wellness, fitness, home, art and design, pets, travel, and DIY. The company’s popular digital publishing and e-commerce platforms include Well+Good, Society6, Saatchi Art, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState.

“Beyond a competitive salary and benefits, employees today seek out a workplace that they feel proud of and that aligns with their personal values,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “At Leaf Group we strive to build a company culture of respect and teamwork that celebrates diversity. As a result, we’ve been able to attract and retain some of the best employees in the media and e-commerce fields.”

Leaf Group has consistently been recognized as a leading employer for its excellent work environment by the Comparably awards, consideration for which draws heavily from employee feedback and reviews. Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s “Best Place To Work” list is derived from reviews provided by employees who anonymously rated their company on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Leaf Group was previously awarded “Happiest Employees,” “Best Company Compensation” and “Best Company Perks & Benefits” by Comparably.

Built In’s annual awards program includes companies of all sizes. The awards honor remote-first employers, as well as companies in large tech markets across the United States. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work using an algorithm that sources company data about compensation and benefits. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com ), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.