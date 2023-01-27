Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter And 2022 Fiscal Year

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL), and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $7,140,000 compared to the net income of $6,638,000 earned in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income was due primarily to a $736,000 increase in net interest income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $29,233,000, an increase of $4,318,000 from net income of $24,915,000 earned in year ended December 31, 2021. The increase includes a $3,084,000 increase in net interest income and a $3,300,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.88 and $0.81 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $3.58, compared to $3.05 for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the return on average assets was 1.43%, and the return on average equity was 16.11%, compared to 1.24% and 12.35%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total assets were $2.047 billion as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, loans receivable were $1.474 billion, total deposits were $1.728 billion and stockholders’ equity was $167.1 million. The $38.2 million decrease in stockholders’ equity compared to December 31, 2021, includes a $57.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to a decrease in the market value of available for sale securities related to the significant increase in interest rates during 2022.

Loans receivable increased $119.0 million from the year-ended December 31, 2021, including a $90.0 million increase in retail loans and a $28.4 million increase in commercial loans. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, net charge-offs totaled $232,000 and $344,000, respectively, compared to $111,000 and $907,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2021.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $17,429,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $758,000 compared to the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income (fte) totaled $69,164,000, an increase of $3,064,000 compared to 2021, due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including a $160.1 million increase in average securities available for sale.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, totaled $1,926,000 compared to $2,021,000 for the similar period in 2021. Gains on the sale of loans and securities decreased $32,000, while service charges and fees decreased $55,000. All other items of other income decreased $8,000, net. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $9,932,000 compared to $8,361,000 in 2021, an increase of $1,571,000 due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount. Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities decreased $263,000 in the aggregate, while gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned increased $391,000.

Other expenses totaled $10,275,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10,042,000 in the similar period of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other expenses totaled $41,044,000 compared to $38,614,000 for 2021, an increase of $2,430,000, or 6.3%.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “In 2022, our earnings increased $4.3 million over our previous record year of 2021. Our Return on Average Assets was 1.43%, and our Return on Average Equity was 16.11%. Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $3.58 per share in 2022 from $3.04 per share in 2021. We have continued to grow our core business lines, including an 8.8% increase in loans outstanding, and maintain our strong credit quality metrics, which should bode well for future performance. Our cash dividend of $0.29 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2022, represents a 3.6% increase over the same period of last year. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the continued effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources, and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:



(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 17,232 $ 16,496 $ 68,397 $ 65,313 Tax equivalent basis adjustment

using 21% marginal tax rate 197 175

767 787 Net interest income on a fully

taxable equivalent basis

$

17,429

$

16,671

$

69,164 $ 66,100

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average equity $ 162,762 $ 205,053 $ 181,499 $ 201,681 Average goodwill and other Intangibles (29,582) (29,683) (29,618) (29,738) Average tangible equity $ 133,180 $ 175,370 $ 151,881 $ 171,943





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 28,847 $ 21,073 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,019 185,608 Cash and cash equivalents 31,866 206,681 Securities available for sale 418,927 406,782 Loans receivable 1,473,945 1,354,931 Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,999 16,442 Net loans receivable 1,456,946 1,338,489 Regulatory stock, at cost 5,418 3,927 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,924 17,289 Bank owned life insurance 43,364 40,038 Foreclosed real estate owned 346 1,742 Accrued interest receivable 6,917 5,889 Deferred tax assets, net 23,549 8,791 Goodwill 29,266 29,266 Other intangible assets 306 407 Other assets 12,241 9,203 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,047,070 $ 2,068,504 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 434,529 $ 440,652 Interest-bearing 1,293,198 1,316,141 Total deposits 1,727,727 1,756,793 Short-term borrowings 93,215 60,822 Other borrowings 40,000 29,998 Accrued interest payable 2,653 1,203 Other liabilities 16,390 14,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,879,985 1,863,242 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2022: 8,291,401 shares, 2021: 8,266,751 shares 829 827 Surplus 96,897 96,443 Retained earnings 130,020 110,015 Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 124,650 shares, 2021: 65,328 shares (3,308 ) (1,767 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (57,353 ) (256 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 167,085 205,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,047,070 $ 2,068,504 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 17,810 $ 16,149 $ 66,013 $ 65,257 Securities 2,487 1,612 9,051 5,547 Other 98 92 602 266 Total Interest income 20,395 17,853 75,666 71,070 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,772 1,130 6,471 4,757 Short-term borrowings 329 71 524 284 Other borrowings 62 156 274 716 Total Interest expense 3,163 1,357 7,269 5,757 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,232 16,496 68,397 65,313 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $ 300 450 900 4,200 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,932 16,046 67,497 61,113 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,370 1,425 5,661 5,693 Income from fiduciary activities 210 198 845 748 Net realized gains on sales of securities 3 36 3 92 Gains on sales of loans, net 1 - 3 177 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - 427 36 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 195 174 1,087 941 Other 147 188 1,906 674 Total other income 1,926 2,021 9,932 8,361 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,246 4,992 22,071 20,608 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,263 1,254 4,967 4,822 Data processing and related operations 917 655 2,948 2,415 Taxes, other than income 239 358 1,013 1,122 Professional fees 383 510 1,719 1,582 FDIC Insurance assessment 144 169 612 681 Foreclosed real estate 7 88 73 151 Amortization of intangibles 23 27 101 123 Other 2,053 1,989 7,540 7,110 Total other expenses 10,275 10,042 41,044 38,614 INCOME BEFORE TAX 8,583 8,025 36,385 30,860 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,443 1,387 7,152 5,945 NET INCOME $ 7,140 $ 6,638 $ 29,233 $ 24,915 Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 3.59 $ 3.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 3.58 $ 3.05 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 17,232 $ 16,496 Net income 7,140 6,638 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.30 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.55 % 3.39 % Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 17.40 % 12.84 % Return on average tangible equity 21.27 % 15.02 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 68,397 $ 65,313 Net income 29,233 24,915 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.38 % 3.39 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.53 % 3.50 % Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 16.11 % 12.35 % Return on average tangible equity 19.25 % 14.49 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.59 $ 3.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.58 $ 3.04 As of December 31 2022 2021 Total assets $ 2,047,070 $ 2,068,504 Total loans receivable 1,473,945 1,354,931 Allowance for loan losses 16,999 16,442 Total deposits 1,727,727 1,756,793 Stockholders' equity 167,085 205,262 Trust assets under management 184,855 195,958 Book value per share $ 20.86 $ 25.24 Tangible book value per share $ 17.24 $ 21.63 Equity to total assets 8.16 % 9.92 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.15 % 1.21 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.12 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30

June 30 March 31 December 31 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 28,847 $ 23,092 $ 29,931 $ 22,394 $ 21,073 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,019 17,785 79,735 143,632 185,608 Cash and cash equivalents 31,866 40,877 109,666 166,026 206,681 Securities available for sale 418,927 427,287 440,877 434,924 406,782 Loans receivable 1,473,945 1,432,288 1,404,317 1,371,645 1,354,931 Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,999 16,931 17,017 16,660 16,442 Net loans receivable 1,456,946 1,415,357 1,387,300 1,354,985 1,338,489 Regulatory stock, at cost 5,418 2,220 2,396 3,423 3,927 Bank owned life insurance 43,364 43,169 43,167 40,215 40,038 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,924 17,427 17,032 17,022 17,289 Foreclosed real estate owned 346 346 346 590 1,742 Goodwill and other intangibles 29,572 29,595 29,619 29,646 29,673 Other assets 42,707 42,592 35,981 30,867 23,883 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,047,070 $ 2,018,870 $ 2,066,384 $ 2,077,698 $ 2,068,504 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 434,529 $ 453,560 $ 442,991 $ 438,979 $ 440,652 Interest-bearing deposits 1,293,198 1,315,236 1,356,839 1,342,798 1,316,141 Total deposits 1,727,727 1,768,796 1,799,830 1,781,777 1,756,793 Borrowings 133,215 71,754 74,839 90,466 90,820 Other liabilities 19,043 19,471 17,884 18,649 15,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,879,985 1,860,021 1,892,553 1,890,892 1,863,242 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 167,085 158,849 173,831 186,806 205,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,047,070 $ 2,018,870 $ 2,066,384 $ 2,077,698 $ 2,068,504 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Three months ended 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 17,810 $ 17,114 $ 15,714 $ 15,375 $ 16,149 Securities 2,487 2,473 2,197 1,894 1,612 Other 98 245 182 78 92 Total interest income 20,395 19,832 18,093 17,347 17,853 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,772 1,557 1,083 1,059 1,130 Borrowings 391 105 116 187 227 Total interest expense 3,163 1,662 1,199 1,246 1,357 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,232 18,170 16,894 16,101 16,496 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 - 300 300 450 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,932 18,170 16,594 15,801 16,046 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,370 1,346 1,475 1,470 1,425 Income from fiduciary activities 210 219 214 202 198 Net realized gains on sales of securities 3 - - - 36 Gains on sales of loans, net 1 1 - - - Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - - 427 - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 195 267 449 176 174 Other 147 345 351 1,063 188 Total other income 1,926 2,178 2,489 3,338 2,021 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,246 5,553 5,840 5,431 4,992 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,263 1,191 1,206 1,307 1,254 Foreclosed real estate 7 4 10 53 88 FDIC insurance assessment 144 143 142 183 169 Other 3,615 3,248 3,274 3,183 3,539 Total other expenses 10,275 10,139 10,472 10,157 10,042 INCOME BEFORE TAX 8,583 10,209 8,611 8,982 8,025 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,443 2,100 1,756 1,854 1,387 NET INCOME $ 7,140 $ 8,109 $ 6,855 $ 7,128 $ 6,638 Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 1.00 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 1.00 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 0.81 Book Value per share $ 20.86 $ 19.92 $ 21.65 $ 22.99 $ 25.24 Tangible Book Value per share 17.24 16.29 18.02 19.37 21.63 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.26 % Return on average equity (annualized) 17.40 % 17.93 % 15.19 % 14.22 % 12.84 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 21.27 % 21.48 % 18.16 % 16.65 % 15.02 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.30 % 3.61 % 3.40 % 3.22 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.55 % 3.74 % 3.49 % 3.32 % 3.39 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.02 % -0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.12 %





