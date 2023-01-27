Submit Release
U.S.-supported Experts Contribute to Improving Public Health Emergency Response in Kazakhstan

On January 16-20, experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the first of a 7-part training series for a newly established Rapid Response Team (RRT) within the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan. The training included introductions to epidemiology, biostatistics principles, and standard case definitions.

Dr. Ainagul Kuatbayeva, Principal Director for the Scientific and Practical Center for Sanitary and Epidemiologic Expertise and Monitoring (SPC SEEM), and Mr. Justin Williams, Acting Director for CDC Central Asia, opened the event and emphasized the role and importance of the RRT: to quickly and effectively investigate and address infectious disease and poisoning cases.

“We have been cooperating with the government and multiple other institutions of Kazakhstan for 27 years. For over two decades, specialists throughout the country have successfully completed CDC-led training programs, enabling them to conduct hundreds of complex outbreak investigations and surveillance evaluations,” Mr. Justin Williams said.

CDC Central Asia was established in 1995 in Almaty and remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and related institutions in their activities to protect the health and safety of the Kazakhstani people.

27 January, 2023

