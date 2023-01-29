Renegade “BBB Unit Loses Patience With Root Wellness” Oversteps, WRONGLY “Refers FTC Supplement” | BURBANK California
The ROOT-Brands is ‘Best-of-State’ Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle Company based on Nature’s Solutions. TheRootBrands.com is 5-Star Rated, Peered Reviewed & Top 10
The ROOT Brands’ products are revolutionary, internationally renowned, and effectively designed to Detox, Improve Immunity and Boost Health & Wellness.”NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary: September 2021, the DSSRC ( an ‘privately funded’ organization without any State nor Federal legal authority ) recommended that Root Wellness help their health conscious community to remove certain ‘health claims’ that were made on individual, personal, privately controlled Social Media accounts, including those of independent sales reps; Root complied with the request. The claims were made about ROOT’s dietary supplement products. After having received evidence of progress, in July, the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council randomly attempted to ‘flag’ the case to the Federal Trade Commission – no definition is given for ‘flagging.’ The alleged ‘flag’ which was DISMISSED also cannot be found anywhere on FTC.org. Root Wellness’ executive does gladly-and-openly address the company's LEGAL position with regard to the BIASED Direct Selling-Self Regulatory Council FAKE accusations that resulted in a DISMISSED referral with the Federal Trade Commission.
— Gevers, Chief Science Officer
The world is a beautiful and intricate web of life that has evolved over billions of years. That being said, it’s our job as its inhabitants to ensure that we don’t disrupt this fragile balance. Sustainability is an important concept when it comes to protecting the environment, animals, and people alike.
At Root Brands, they recognize how important sustainability is and make sure that their products are in line with these ideals. Not only do they strive to create products that use natural ingredients, but also take steps to make sure they are sourced in an ethical manner. Additionally, their commitment to sustainability goes beyond just the company—they also look for ways to support local communities and promote education on the importance of sustainability.
ROOT’s mission isn’t just about creating healthier lives today; it’s also about providing longer and better lives for future generations. They understand that by taking the right steps now towards sustainability, we all can help create a better tomorrow. This means understanding how actions today can have long-term effects on the environment and helping individuals become more aware of their part in preserving it.
SOURCES: .ftc.gov/system/files/attachments/penalty-offenses-concerning-money-making-opportunities/list-recipients-mmo_notice_0.pdf (The fact that a company is on this list is NOT an indication that it has done ANYTHING wrong ) ( updated October 25, 2021 )
NATURE CHANGES EVERYTHING: ROOT products effectively support the human body to detox, cleanse, focus and relax – simply and naturally. The removal of harmful toxins from our contaminated internal environment is the foundation for wellness. NATURE IN … SYNTHETICS OUT. ROOT was conceived through a specific desire to recreate the path to wellness.
In addition, to provide each individual with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges our race faces today: a toxic environment, stress, life pressures, and unhappiness, among others. Thus, THE ROOT BRANDS ( TRB’s ) combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. The story of THE ROOT BRANDS is just beginning.
THE ROOT BRANDS founders have global, world-class success in business acumen, health, and wellness. They belong to world-renowned international organizations that are amongst the best leaders in their various industries. TRB’s inspiration and core values come from recognizing the different needs of humanity apparent in our world today. We came together to bring the best-in-class, superior products based on Integrity, Authenticity, Simplicity, and Education. We lead with basic human principles of integrity, honesty, heartfelt service, trust, and truth. “Better lives and better bodies.”
As a company, we have a common goal to act, exceed expectations, and fulfill the promise of equal opportunity in all areas for our customers and everyone associated with us. As a result, we are creating fun, life-changing experiences while building a vibrant, supportive community. We welcome you to become a part of that story: https://therootbrands.com/shop/
CONTACT:
Root Wellness LLC
116 Wilson Pike Circle, Suite 100
Brentwood, TN 37027
info @ therootbrands.com
BSCG ( Banned Substances Control Group ): THE GOLD STANDARD IN CERTIFICATION AND TESTING: BSCG offers a complete suite of certification, testing and GMP compliance services to the dietary and natural product industries. With a foundation in anti-doping and sport drug testing, BSCG offers the Olympic standard in analytical testing to finished product brands, ingredient suppliers, manufacturing facilities, teams, leagues, athletes or other consumers that want to verify that the quality of products and ingredients meet expectations and ensure they are not contaminated with drugs or other agents that can lead to health concerns or positive drug tests.
BSCG Certified Drug Free® provides protection against drugs on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List as well as, prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), and illicit drugs not banned in sport. BSCG Certified Quality™ conducts testing to verify ingredient identity and label claims meet specifications as well as checking for heavy metals, microbiological agents, pesticides, and solvents. BSCG Certified GMP™ provides onsite audits to verify that manufacturers are in compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) | Contact BSCG: 1-800-920-6605 | info @ bscg.org |
The BSCG Certified Drug Free® program is available to responsible brands, ingredient suppliers, and manufacturing facilities that want to ensure products they produce are free of drug contamination that could cause a positive drug test or lead to health concerns for athletes, consumers or animals. BSCG Certified Drug Free® products or ingredients are evaluated and tested for more than 496+ drugs. The program protects against drugs on the WADA Prohibited List as well as prescription, over-the-counter, and illicit drugs not banned in sport that no other program covers offering the most complete protection available among providers of third-party certification for banned substances.
The WADA Prohibited List governs Olympic sport and is used by all national anti-doping organizations (NADOs) including ASADA, UKAD, and USADA. It also serves as a model for sport federations, professional sport leagues, college sport, and military/vocational drug-testing programs, which ban many compounds on the WADA Prohibited List. As a result, the BSCG Certified Drug Free® program offers drug testing security to athletes and professionals across the spectrum of WADA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, MLS, ATP, WTA, CFL, FIFA, FINA, AFL, NRL, NASCAR, UFC, CrossFit, NCAA, military, law enforcement, first responder and other drug testing programs bscg.org/certified-drug-free
