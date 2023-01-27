Dudley Chou, the Managing Partner of UC Global, Joins Fellaz as a Global Brand Expansion Advisor

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Fall, Fellaz, a Singapore-based Web3 entertainment ecosystem, entered into a partnership with UC Global, a Seoul-based Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment company that organizes global events like Ultra Music Festival and Wanderlust in over 12 countries and territories in Asia.

Today, Fellaz announced that Dudley Chou, Managing Partner of UC Global, has joined Fellaz as a key advisor to work closely with the team in expanding Fellaz's brand in the Pan-Asian marketplace while supporting its efforts in creating original music-related IP.

Fellaz has been working with UC Global since last year, with Ultra welcoming back its flagship event in Korea for the first time since 2019, postponed due to the pandemic. The ninth edition of Ultra Korea accomplished a full house with the return of its unparalleled stage designs, state-of-the-art production, and the world's top electronic music artists, including Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber, Adam Beyer, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sasha, Timmy Trumpet and many more to dazzle the masses gathered at the Seoul Olympic Stadium Complex.

Fellaz upped its involvement with UC Global as its Web3 partner, and an NFT ticket solution for VIP Admission has been confirmed for the upcoming Ultra Abu Dhabi event scheduled to take place on March 4 and 5 at Etihad Park, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as the foundational step to helping UC Global expand into the digital arena.

As a pioneering Web3 entertainment ecosystem, Fellaz aims to produce local music festivals and global IRL events with top-tier artists, complementing the experience with its Web3 membership and community solution that will give access to exclusive benefits for the fans.

Dudley Chou's involvement as an advisor will be vital in igniting the brand awareness of Fellaz. It will add substantially to the successful development of the upcoming concert plans for music fans in the Pan-Asian region.

"I am pleased to join Fellaz as one of its respectable advisors to help support the great mission in Web3 entertainment Fellaz is pursuing," commented Dudley Chou. He added, "I have seen and experienced firsthand the formidable team behind the project, and I wish to create synergy through my expertise in the live and physical events arena, along with my long years of honing entertainment and lifestyle brands and experiences, to help Fellaz become the innovative leader in this space."

Bobby Bhatia, CEO of Fellaz, commented, "I am excited to have Dudley Chou as our advisor. With him on board, we are one significant step closer to accomplishing Fellaz's mission of bringing together entertainment and technology. I look forward to his contribution to developing Fellaz into a platform for exclusive entertainment experience for everyone."

About Fellaz

Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multi-chain Web3 entertainment business that offers real-world value through proprietary technology and global entertainment assets. As a digital and IRL event powerhouse, Fellaz creates exclusive experiences and maximizes user engagement via NFT-based lifestyle membership and ticketing services in entertainment and sports. Fostering and co-organizing original IRL events while managing a global lifestyle and entertainment membership service, Fellaz seeks to become the blueprint and a viable prototype for aspiring Web3 businesses while providing maximal value to the Fellaz ecosystem and its community members. Fellaz connects users with brands they love, making everyday entertainment experiences more exclusive.

About UC Global

Based in Seoul, Korea, UC Global is an Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment brand management company with a vision to create an ecosystem of services and products to further serve the region's Millennial and Generation Z lifestyle and entertainment needs. UC Global produces a portfolio of branded events, including Ultra Music Festival in Asia. UC Global's brands and events are produced across 12 countries and territories through over 100+ large format live events with over 1.4m fans in attendance.

