Rob Shipe is the new Lander Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Lander - Rob Shipe is the new Lander game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.  

Shipe grew up in Michigan and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oakland University in 2013. He began his career at Wyoming Game and Fish as an aquatic invasive species technician in Green River. In 2016 he became a game warden in Green River and has had the opportunity to work in the Lander, Cody and Laramie regions since that time. 

Most recently he was stationed in Medicine Bow and transferred back to Lander in January. He replaces Warden Brady Frude who was promoted to supervise the new Game and Fish Recruitment, Retention and Training program. 

Warden Shipe says “I’m happy to be back in Lander, and am looking forward to serving the community, and conserving the area’sawesome hunting and fishing opportunities. Feel free to stop and say hi if you see me and the black and white dog out and about.”

Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife law enforcement and education, damage and prevention, data collection, and wildlife management duties. You can reach Warden Shipe at 307-332-2704.
 

