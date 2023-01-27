$89+ Billion Worldwide Biomarkers Industry to 2031 - Increase in Heart Diseases is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biomarkers market.

The global biomarkers market is expected to grow from $47.72 billion in 2021 to $54.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62%. The biomarkers market is expected to reach $89.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.46%.

Major players in the biomarkers market are Enzo Biochem Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Epigenomics AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The biomarkers market consists of sales of biomarkers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a molecular marker, which is used to check the body responds to a treatment for a disease or condition. It is a biological molecule found in blood, body fluids, and tissues that show signs of a normal or abnormal process of a disease. These biomarkers have a clinical role in narrowing or guiding treatment decisions.

The main types of biomarkers are biomarker of exposure and biomarker of diseases. The biomarker of exposure is a substance corresponding to the chemical that may be found in the body. When a person is exposed to chemicals by direct contact, inhaling or ingesting helps to identify them.

Various technologies used for biomarker are safety biomarkers, efficacy biomarkers and validation biomarkers used to treat diseases such as neurological diseases, cancer, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other. These biomarker are used by pharmaceutical companies, government and private research institutes, academic institutes and medical device manufacturing companies for risk assessment, development of molecular diagnostic, disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, drug formulation, forensic application and others (DNA fingerprinting and others).

North America was the largest region in the biomarkers market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in heart diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biomarkers market in the forecasted period. The use of biomarkers for heart disease patients has increased tremendously over the last few years. Currently, the natriuretic peptides are the most used biomarker and help in the diagnosis of patients with heart failure.

Biomarkers such as circulating biomarkers with high sensitivity C-reactive protein are used for the diagnosis of heart failure. Heart disease is among leading cause of death for people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. The increase in heart diseases will drive the demand for biomarkers.

For instance, in March 2021, according to National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), there has been a substantial increase in heart diseases from 2019 to 2020. Heart disease deaths increased by 4.8% in the US in 2020, the largest increase in heart disease deaths since 2012. In the US, nearly 6,908,820 people died in 2020 of heart disease. Because of the increase in heart diseases and heart deaths, there will be an increase in growth for the biomarkers.

Rise in new agreements between the companies is the key trend gaining popularity in the biomarkers market. Major companies operating in the biomarkers market are focused on making agreements with other players to develop and launch new solutions and strengthen their position.

The countries covered in the biomarkers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $89.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

