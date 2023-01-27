LeithCars.com Strengthens Support for Grassroots Motorsports at Wake County Speedway

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeithCars.com will be back in Victory Lane this season at Raleigh's Wake County Speedway, with a continued commitment to grassroots motorsports.

Since 2018, LeithCars.com has played a prominent role in the success of the historic racing venue located just south of downtown. The quarter-mile oval opened in 1962 as a dirt track, was paved in the late 1980s, and became NASCAR sanctioned in 2020.

As title sponsor of the LeithCars.com Late Model Stock Car Division, Victory Lane, and a feature race event in mid-July, the Leith name has become synonymous with area stock car racing fans and race teams.

"We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our facility, racers and fans by Leith," said Charlie Hansen, Wake County Speedway Owner and Promoter. "Along with our fans through the gate and drivers on the track, for grassroots motorsports to continue to thrive, we need the support of great partners like Leith Automotive."

Fans in attendance at Wake County Speedway this season will once again see the familiar LeithCars.com logo on the windshield of every Late Model Stock Car chasing after NASCAR Weekly Series points. In fact, the 2022 Late Model Track Champion at Wake also went on to earn the NASCAR State Points Title with LeithCars.com along for the ride.

In honor of NASCAR's 75th Anniversary, the speedway is planning on featuring a collection of classic NASCAR Cup cars and replicas in a pre-race ceremony prior to the start of the LeithCars.com 160 on July 14. As in past Leith events at the speedway, many of Leith's employees and their families will go to the race, making the July 14 Leith Night one of the largest attended events of the season.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business founded in Raleigh, LeithCars.com has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, employing over 1,900 from the area. Named the #1 place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh Metro area for six years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, with 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.LeithCars.com.

