Global Data Migration Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2030 - Ongoing Shift towards Digital Transformation Creates Fertile Environment for Data Migration Tools

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Migration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Migration Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Migration estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Customer Data, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Financial Data segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The Data Migration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Data Migration

Data Migration: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Data Migration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 13 Featured)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Attunity Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Scribe Software Inc.

Syncsort

Talend SA

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Shift towards Digital Transformation Creates Fertile Environment for Data Migration Tools

World Digital Transformation Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 & 2025

World Digital Transformation Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %) for the Year 2019

Inadequacies of Legacy Systems Instigate Momentum in Digital Transformation

Cloud Technology Stimulates Drive Towards Digital Transformation

Data Migration Tools Enable Seamless Compliant Migration

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers

eCommerce Product Data Migration Amplifies Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

