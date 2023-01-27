Global Data Migration Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2030 - Ongoing Shift towards Digital Transformation Creates Fertile Environment for Data Migration Tools
Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Migration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Migration Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Migration estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Customer Data, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Financial Data segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The Data Migration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Data Migration
- Data Migration: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Data Migration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 13 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Attunity Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Informatica LLC
- Information Builders, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Scribe Software Inc.
- Syncsort
- Talend SA
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ongoing Shift towards Digital Transformation Creates Fertile Environment for Data Migration Tools
- World Digital Transformation Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 & 2025
- World Digital Transformation Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %) for the Year 2019
- Inadequacies of Legacy Systems Instigate Momentum in Digital Transformation
- Cloud Technology Stimulates Drive Towards Digital Transformation
- Data Migration Tools Enable Seamless Compliant Migration
- Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
- eCommerce Product Data Migration Amplifies Market Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
