Global Brain Health Supplements Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030 from $7.5 Billion in 2022 - Natural Molecules to Account for $6.8 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Health Supplements - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Brain Health Supplements estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Natural Molecules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Brain Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Brain Health Supplements - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 31 Featured)

Accelerated Intelligence, Inc.

AlternaScript

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

HVMN, Inc.

KeyView Labs, Inc. (Procera Health)

Liquid Health, Inc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgn2vf-health?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900