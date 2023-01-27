China Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export Report 2023-2032: Permanent Magnets Represent the Bulk of Chinese Exports

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rare earth permanent magnetic material is a magnetic material with strong magnetic properties and comprehensive performance, which is produced by sintering, bonding and other different preparation methods of samarium, neodymium and other rare earth metals and cobalt, iron and other transition metals.

Rare earth permanent magnet materials are mainly used in consumer electronics, automobiles, new energy, wind turbines, industrial motors and other fields. With the global technological progress and the development of new energy and other emerging fields, the demand for rare earth permanent magnetic materials is expanding. Rare earth permanent magnets are the main types of rare earth permanent magnetic materials and the main rare earth permanent magnetic products exported by China.

China is one of the world's major producers and exporters of rare earth permanent magnets, exporting large quantities of rare earth permanent magnets every year. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 48,600 tons of rare earth permanent magnets, up 35.22% year-on-year, and the export value was US$2.789 billion, up 67.22% year-on-year. from January to November 2022, China exported 49,100 tons of rare earth permanent magnets, up 11.41% year-on-year, and the export value was US$3.806 billion, up 51.88% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported rare earth permanent magnets to about one hundred and twenty countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysisshows that the United States, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, Italy, Thailand, Taiwan, Poland, Mexico and Japan are the main export destinations for rare earth permanent magnets from China by export volume.

In 2021, China exported 6,656.81 tons of rare earth permanent magnets to the U.S., accounting for 13.69% of the total export volume of rare earth permanent magnets that year, with an export value of US$328 million, accounting for 11.74% of the total export value. In 2021, China exported 6,497.34 tons of rare earth permanent magnets to Germany, accounting for 13.36% of the total export volume with an export value of US$397 million, or 14.24% of the total export value.

China is the world's largest producer and exporter of rare earth permanent magnet products. The publisher expects the global market size of rare earth permanent magnets to grow from 2023-2032 with the development of global new energy vehicles, clean energy and other industries, and the export volume of rare earth permanent magnets from China is expected to continue to rise in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export Analysis

1.1. China's Export Scale of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

1.1.1. China's Export Volume of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

1.1.2. China's Export Value of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

1.1.3. China's Export Price of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export Analysis

3. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Bonded Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

4. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Hot-Pressed Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

5. 2018-2022 China Other Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Product Export Analysis

6. 2018-2022 China's Main Export Destinations of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

6.1. United States

6.2. Germany

6.3. South Korea

6.4. Vietnam

6.5. Italy

6.6. Other Export Destinations

7. China's Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export Outlook 2023-2032

7.1 Factors Affecting China's Exports of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

7.2. China's Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Export Forecast, 2023-2032

7.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

7.2.3. Major Export Types of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Forecast

