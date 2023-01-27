Submit Release
Loomis signs a three-year credit facility of EUR 150 million

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated, revolving credit facility of EUR 150 million. The facility has a tenor of three years with two extension options of one year each. The facility replaces an existing revolving credit facility originally maturing in January 2024.

The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments, and other general corporate purposes.

The lead arrangers are Bank of America, Danske Bank, NatWest, Nordea Bank and Société Générale.

January 27, 2023 

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98   
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.