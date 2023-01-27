Submit Release
PNM Resources to Announce 2022 Earnings on February 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources PNM will announce 2022 year-end financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, February 24, 2023. Management will also host a live conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and other company updates. The press release and accompanying presentation materials for the conference call will be posted on the company website at www.PNMResources.com.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175389/f5cbd09a51. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event.

Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources PNM is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

    Analysts

Media

    Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

    (505) 241-2160    

(505) 241-2782

 

