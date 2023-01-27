Ilham Aliyev received Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world`s leading alternative asset management companies.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan`s achievements are of great interest, Bruce Flatt said he was deeply impressed by the development processes in Baku. He noted the expansion of successful cooperation of Brookfield Asset Management with the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He underlined that his company was proud of its relations with SOFAZ, which operates professionally. Bruce Flatt extended his congratulations on Azerbaijan`s achievements, which he described as the country`s big success.

Praising the successful cooperation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan with Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world`s leading alternative asset management companies, President Ilham Aliyev said there was good potential for expanding the ties. Pointing out that the activity of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan is constantly expanding, the head of state noted that the Fund`s assets have increased even in the most difficult times, including the pandemic, financial crises, and dwindling oil prices.

They also exchanged views on Azerbaijan`s green energy potential and opportunities for the country to become an energy hub in the region.

Founded in 1899, Brookfield Asset Management, headquartered in Canada, is a leading global alternative asset management company with over $750 billion in assets.