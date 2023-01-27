First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post over attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page over an armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

The post says: “I offer my deep condolences to the relatives and friends of our compatriot, senior lieutenant Asgarov Orkhan Rizvan oglu, who was killed during the terrorist attack against our embassy in Tehran today. May Allah rest his soul in peace! I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God bless the people of Azerbaijan!”