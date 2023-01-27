Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,304 in the last 365 days.

Invitation to press - and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2022 on February 3

Skanska's Year-end report 2022 will be released on Friday, February 3 at 07:30 am CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at a press - and telephone conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The press conference will also be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 0031; +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13.

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 1.

Welcome,
Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Matti Kataja, Acting head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-press---and-telephone-conference-regarding-skanskas-year-end-report-2022-on-february-3-301732313.html

SOURCE Skanska

You just read:

Invitation to press - and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2022 on February 3

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.