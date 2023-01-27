Invitation to press - and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2022 on February 3
Skanska's Year-end report 2022 will be released on Friday, February 3 at 07:30 am CET
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at a press - and telephone conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The press conference will also be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.
To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 0031; +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13.
After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 1.
Welcome,
Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications
For further information please contact:
Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Matti Kataja, Acting head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
