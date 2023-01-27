Dr. LaRay Price of Women’s InnerFitness & Wellness Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women have been conditioned to believe that we can and should do it all: perfect mothers, wives, caregivers, friends, church members, and career women. We often put everyone else above our own needs. Putting pressure on ourselves to be “superwomen” and juggling an endless to-do list, we end up overworked, overstressed, and running ragged with no time for personal happiness. We become burnt out, which wreaks havoc on our health. But it's high time that women declare we need “Me time.” Our needs are also important, and it’s time to prioritize self-love to stay healthy in mind, body, and spirit. So how can we move in the right direction to be peaceful, purposeful, and finally live the joyful lives we deserve.

Dr. LaRay Imani Price is a Licensed Psychologist, U.S. Army Veteran, and CEO of Women’s InnerFitness & Wellness Center, a telehealth group practice serving Maryland, DC, Virginia, and Florida. Her primary therapeutic modality is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Her collaborative interventions and homework are used to develop individualized treatment plans that support each client's understanding of their diagnosis and interventions for healing. She has extensive experience in military trauma and a passion for helping those who have been through difficult circumstances.

“My passion for the emotional health of others has driven me to provide hope and healing to the lives of my clients so they can build the lives they desire. My process is to use psychoeducation and resiliency skills-building interventions combined with compassion and heart-centered care. Regardless of anyone’s life situation or experiences, we have all been born with the unique potential and capacity to heal and transform. I believe that through counseling, I can assist you in facilitating transformational growth, shifting your mindset, overcoming limitations, finding greater purpose and self-love.”

Dr. Price’s work is helping to empower women by showing them that it is OK to reach out for help and counseling. Her holistic approach focuses on the mind, body, and spirit, providing support and guidance on how to cope with life’s challenges. By addressing mental, physical, and spiritual health in a comprehensive way, her work encourages women to take an active role in their well-being to create a more balanced and peaceful lifestyle.

In fact, it’s an act of courage and self-love to ask for what you need. Dr. Price believes that although the pandemic has changed the way we live and there were so many terrible tragedies from the tremendous loss of lives, there are positive ways of embracing our new normal. She and her team of experienced professionals are dedicated to helping people through these challenging times. From providing psychological support to offering practical advice, they strive to create a world where everyone can find hope, healing, and strength. Their goal is to provide clients with the resources and tools necessary for them to live their best lives during this unprecedented time. She encourages us to shift our perspective to what is good about our lives and to inspire hope throughout our communities to create a ripple effect worldwide.

Dr. Price’s early journey began in high school when she was drawn to helping her friends with whatever problems they were struggling with. Her caring heart did not go unnoticed by teachers; as a matter of fact, her 11th-grade psychology teacher told her parents that she had a future as a psychologist. Dr. Price also credits her warm heart to a wonderful upbringing. She was raised by church-going parents who instilled in her as a youth compassion and empathy for others by donating money, toys, and service to those in need.

Dr. Price is a U.S. Army veteran devoted to serving her community and beyond through her non-profit work and church ministries. She has dedicated her adult life to helping others through awareness and advocacy for breast cancer research and military mental health. She served nearly ten years as an Army Clinical Psychologist. In the Army, she learned about the impact of trauma on the brain and one’s overall health. Service members need a safe place to unpack their trauma, and Dr. Price’s practice creates healing opportunities for service members, veterans, and their families. She has extensive experience developing and implementing evidence-based therapeutic interventions to help clients address their emotional issues from combat or deployment-related trauma. Many of their common diagnoses are PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Dr. Price hands us the tools to understand the concept of self-love, which is valuing and caring for our own needs. That’s why she encourages us to seek support when needed, which is one of the most loving things we can do for ourselves. Caring for our own needs allows us to live intentionally to empower ourselves and others.

“Being loving to ourselves means living the best version of ourselves. I’m dedicated to helping people build a healthier, more empowered life through the power of self-love. Join me on this journey, and let’s inspire each other and help you achieve your goals and reach your fullest potential. Join me on this journey, and let's inspire each other to be our best selves!”

For more information, visit www.wifwc.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno