Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 5.76% Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Adoption of New Assays and Launch of Combination Drugs Will Propel Growth of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market. North America to be one of the most lucrative regions for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 16.1 Billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 5.76%



An advanced platform called biosensors are used for the diagnosis of complicated urinary tract infection which will drive market growth. Biosensors can be integrated with microfluidic technology for point-of-care applications to enhance Urinary tract infection diagnosis which will boost market growth.

Adoption of new assays such as flow cytometry, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and multiplex PCR also help enhance the diagnosis of complicated urinary tract infections, aiding in market expansion.

Complicated UTI’s can be especially troublesome for people with diabetes because sugar in the urine serves as a breeding ground for bacteria. Therefore, with the growing prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones, the number of cases of complicated urinary tract infection increases, which increases the demand for drugs, thus, driving the global complicated urinary tract infection treatment market.

Additionally, launch of more efficient combination drugs and the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost growth of complicated urinary tract infection treatment market. For instance, in February 2020, Allecra, a French pharmaceutical company, announced Exblifep, a combination of enmetazobactam, a novel extended-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor, and cefepime, a fourth-generation cephalosporin that met primary endpoints in a clinical trial for complicated UTIs. These industrial developments will propel growth in the market.

However, adverse events linked with the use of medication and dearth of awareness about the prevalence of UTIs in developing and underdeveloped countries are challenging market’s growth.

Key Takeaways



North America is projected to lead the market of complicated urinary tract infections with an estimated market value of USD 5.29 billion by end of the forecast period.

The market in East-Asia is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 5.1% while possessing 20% market share by end of 2033.

By drug class, Penicillin and combinations is expected witness fastest segment growth of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Quinolones segment is expected to possess hegemony with 48.6% market share by end of the forecast period.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies is anticipated to dominate market with 51% market share by 2033.





Use of biosensors in diagnosis of complicated urinary tract infections and launch of combination drugs will drive market growth- comments an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape

The global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market is highly competitive due to presence of large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition. The major players in the market are: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC

Some recent developments in this industry are:

In November 2020, Allergan announced FDA acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Indication for Avycaz for the treatment of patients with complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) and complicated Intra-abdominal Infections (cIAI).

In October 2021, Spero Therapeutics Inc. submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval for tebipenem HBr tablets for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms.

In September 2021, BDR Pharma, one of India's leading generic pharmaceutical companies, launched biapenem to treat patients with intra-abdominal infections, lower respiratory infections, or complicated urinary tract infections.





More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market, the market is segmented on the basis drug class ( Penicillin and combinations, Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Azoles and Amphotericin B, Nitro furans) By distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Gynaecology and Urology Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies) By region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South-Asia, East-Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market Industry survey

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market by Drug class:

Penicillin and combinations

Quinolones

Cephalosporin

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Nitro furans



Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market by Distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Gynaecology and Urology Clinics

Drug stores

Retail Pharmacies

