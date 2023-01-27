Information as a Lifeline: Outreach Activities Empower Migrant Communities in Thailand

The outreach activities are aimed at providing an opportunity for migrants to interact with government authorities, ask questions and air their concerns. “We see that many of them want to learn more about labour laws, government services, policies on due compensation, and other similar topics,” explains IOM’s Panuwat Boonyanan.

Previous outreach activities were organized around COVID-19 prevention, available health services, and the risks of trafficking and exploitation, among others. Two-way communication serves as the foundation for the outreach, with activities designed based on an assessment of the information gaps and needs in each community visited.

Saing, a migrant leader working for an NGO that supports migrants, attests to the importance of outreach activities to strengthen dialogue between migrant workers and authorities. “We mostly see issues regarding late salary payments, passports being withheld, unfair termination.”

“There is so much information going around – we didn’t know what was true and what was not, until today,” says Jea Sai.